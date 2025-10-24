BrahMos is now being manufactured at a brand new facility in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh

India is rapidly advancing its strike capability by accelerating the development of an extended-range BrahMos missile, capable of hitting targets up to 800 kilometres away.

The new variant, being jointly developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya under BrahMos Aerospace, is undergoing a series of crucial tests involving a redesigned ramjet engine and a next-generation hybrid navigation system.





According to senior defence officials, the engineering phase for the modified ramjet is largely complete. The focus now lies on fine-tuning the missile’s precision through its dual navigation suite, combining an Inertial Navigation System (INS) with satellite-based guidance from GPS and India’s indigenous NavIC network. This hybrid system aims to achieve sub-metre accuracy while maintaining resilience against electronic jamming or spoofing by adversaries.





The extended-range version marks a major evolution from the original 290-kilometre model, which was initially limited under the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR). Following India’s accession to the MTCR in 2016, the range was upgraded to 450–500 kilometres. The latest 800-kilometre upgrade represents not just a quantitative boost but also a comprehensive technological redesign to bolster long-term deterrence capabilities.





At the heart of this transformation lies the re-engineered air-breathing ramjet engine. Designed to sustain supersonic velocity over greater distances, the new propulsion system harnesses the missile’s own airflow for combustion, enabling continuous thrust and extended endurance without compromising speed or manoeuvrability.





Recent tests, including a flight trial conducted in early 2025 featuring an indigenous seeker head, have demonstrated encouraging results. The trials are intended to confirm not only accuracy and speed but also robustness under hostile electronic warfare conditions—a critical feature for modern battlefield scenarios.





Integration of the 800-kilometre variant is expected to be seamless across existing BrahMos platforms. For the Indian Navy, which already deploys the missile on around 20 warships, the transition will involve primarily software and fire-control upgrades. The Indian Army’s mobile launch batteries will also benefit from similar enhancements, while the Air Force variant for Su-30MKI jets will undergo additional flight validation due to its airborne configuration.





Strategically, the extended-range BrahMos significantly broadens India’s ability to conduct standoff precision strikes, allowing vital enemy installations to be neutralised well beyond border zones.





When combined with other indigenous systems such as the Pralay tactical ballistic missile and the Nirbhay subsonic cruise missile, it reinforces the foundation for a future Integrated Rocket Force—a concept under active consideration by India’s defence establishment.





The missile’s advanced conventional warhead, designed to destroy fortified targets, aligns with India’s "no first use" nuclear doctrine, offering credible conventional deterrence while supporting escalation control.





Its proven adaptability, extended reach, and high-impact capability also enhance its potential for export. Following the sale to the Philippines, several other nations have expressed interest in acquiring the upgraded system once it achieves operational readiness.





Defence analysts describe the 800-kilometre BrahMos as a pivotal milestone in India’s evolving strike doctrine—one that strengthens its capacity to deter threats from both China and Pakistan while ensuring a powerful precision-strike option in any future contingency.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







