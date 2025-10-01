



With MiG-21s retired, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to begin receiving the TEJAS MK-1A Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) imminently, with the first two aircraft deliveries expected as early as October 2025.





This milestone marks a significant capability boost for the IAF, with indigenous fighter jets ready to replace the iconic but ageing MiG-21s.





HAL has stated that one TEJAS MK-1A is fully ready for delivery at its Nashik facility, while the second aircraft is preparing for its maiden flight. The third and fourth General Electric (GE) F-404 engines essential for powering the MK-1A jets have been delivered to HAL, solving a critical bottleneck in production. A steady inflow of about two engines per month is now expected starting from October 2025, enabling regular aircraft rollouts.





HAL has over ten additional airframes already built and tested, awaiting engines for integration and delivery. The Nashik facility, inaugurated in April 2023 with an investment exceeding ₹150 crore, is designed for an output of eight aircraft annually and complements two existing production lines in Bengaluru. HAL aims to ramp up production to 24 TEJAS MK-1A jets per year starting 2027.





The initial delay in deliveries was largely due to disruptions in the GE F-404 engine supply chain, including a temporary halt in the F404 production line and export restrictions on certain components. However, GE Aerospace has now restored engine production, with a contract in place to supply 99 F-404 engines by HAL. The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has cleared a follow-on deal for 113 more F404 engines to cover 97 additional TEJAS MK-1A jets, with formal signing anticipated soon.





The TEJAS MK-1A variant has undergone extensive weapons integration trials, successfully firing the indigenous Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) and the British-origin ASRAAM short-range missile. These trials validate the seamless operation of the Israeli Elta ELM-2052 AESA radar, electronic warfare suites, and fire-control software. The aircraft has also demonstrated precision laser-guided bomb capability. These trials are a crucial step before formal induction and operational deployment by the IAF.





HAL is committed to delivering 83 TEJAS MK-1A fighters between now and 2029. The recently signed order for an additional 97 units is slated for delivery from 2027-28 through 2033-34. The MK-1A incorporates about 40 improvements over the MK-1, including advanced avionics, indigenous electronic warfare systems, improved cockpit ergonomics, and increased indigenous content projected to surpass 70% in coming years. Additionally, the more advanced TEJAS MK-2, powered by GE F-414 engines, is scheduled for rollout in 2027.





HAL’s TEJAS MK-1A production and delivery program is now firmly back on track after earlier delays, with early deliveries imminent and steady production planned to meet the IAF's urgent operational requirements following the retirement of the MiG-21 fleet.





Agencies







