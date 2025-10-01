



India’s private space start-up Agnikul Cosmos announced ambitious plans to build a fully reusable launch vehicle similar to SpaceX’s Falcon 9 at the International Astronautical Congress 2025 in Sydney, Australia. The company aims to deliver globally competitive, cost-efficient satellite launch services by ensuring no part of its rockets is expended or left behind.





Central to their strategy are patented technologies spanning the US, Europe, and India for reusable propulsion, semi-cryogenic propellant systems, and a combined launch vehicle–satellite architecture. This integrated approach promises easier refurbishment and re-flights, dramatically reducing launch costs and minimising orbital debris.





Agnikul has already demonstrated key enablers including a successful controlled ascent test using proprietary autopilot software, validating engine design, avionics, and aerodynamics essential for reusability. The company plans full booster recovery and upper stage life extension to enhance mission flexibility and environmental sustainability.





With critical backing from ISRO and IN-SPACe, Agnikul is supported both technologically and through policy frameworks enabling rocket stage recovery and reuse efforts. Their roadmap includes scaling production using 3D-printed aerospace components, manufactured at their new Chennai facility, projected to slash rocket manufacturing costs by 50%.





The company’s flagship Agnibaan rocket - capable of deploying payloads from 30 to 300 kilograms into orbit - reflects this vision, with a mobile launch system for flexible launch locations. Agnikul’s integrated technology, robust patent portfolio, and successful test milestones place India firmly in the race for viable, environmentally conscious reusable launch vehicles on the global stage.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







