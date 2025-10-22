



India is on the verge of a significant leap in high-altitude armoured warfare with the upcoming induction of the indigenous Zorawar light tank into the Indian Army.





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) recently validated this platform’s combat readiness by successfully test-firing the NAG MK-2 Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) from the tank at the Pokhran Field Firing Range on 17 October 2025.





This milestone underscores India’s growing autonomy in armoured systems development and guided weapon integration. The Zorawar programme, executed in collaboration with Larsen & Toubro under DRDO supervision, aims to produce a light, agile, yet highly effective tank optimised for Himalayan terrain.





The successful NAG MK-2 integration marks a decisive stage towards full operational readiness, signalling DRDO’s ability to deliver indigenous solutions to meet dynamic battlefield requirements.





The NAG MK-2 missile is a third-generation, fire-and-forget weapon designed for top-attack profiles. With an operational range of 4 to 5 kilometres, it uses advanced imaging infrared technology to engage and destroy heavily armoured targets. The recent tests validated critical parameters including lock-on-after-launch, accuracy against moving targets, and high terminal lethality — confirming the system’s battlefield efficacy under diverse conditions.





Weighing around 25 tonnes, the Zorawar light tank embodies a compact yet powerful combat system customised for high-altitude operations. Named after General Zorawar Singh, the 19th-century Dogra commander renowned for his Himalayan campaigns, the tank blends mobility, firepower, and survivability.





Unlike heavier tanks such as the T-90 Bhishma or Arjun Mk-1A, which face mechanical limitations in rarefied altitudes, the Zorawar promises unmatched manoeuvrability across snow, sand, and rugged terrain above 14,000 feet.





Key Technological Features





High Mobility: Specially designed suspension and powertrain tested in Ladakh-like conditions ensure stable performance at extreme altitudes. Superior Firepower: Integrates gun-launched ATGMs, programmable smart rounds, and conventional tank munitions. Protective Systems: Outfitted with explosive reactive armour, CBRN safeguards, soft-kill countermeasures, and automatic fire suppression. Enhanced Survivability: Capable of withstanding anti-tank and drone-based attacks through layered protection architecture. Advanced Situational Awareness: Equipped with night/day targeting sensors, panoramic sights, and high-resolution thermal imagers. Operational Efficiency: Features an autoloader and high-elevation main gun for mountain warfare engagements.





With at least one prototype ready for deployment and another nearing completion, user evaluation trials in Ladakh are scheduled to commence this winter. Subject to successful validation, mass production and phased induction are expected to follow swiftly, prioritising high-altitude units tasked with securing the northern border.





The induction of the Zorawar-NAG MK-2 combination marks a transformative shift in India’s armoured warfare doctrine. Designed as a direct counter to China’s ZTQ-15 (Type-15) light tank fleet deployed along the Line of Actual Control, the Zorawar provides the Indian Army with an indigenous, agile, and lethal response platform.





The system’s timely arrival strengthens India’s deterrence capability and operational flexibility in challenging mountainous theatres.





The Zorawar’s impending induction signifies more than just a new weapon platform — it reflects India’s technological maturity in developing specialised combat vehicles tailored to its strategic environment. By merging indigenous design prowess with advanced guided-missile technology, India is signalling a renewed era of armoured self-reliance and tactical innovation, redefining high-altitude battlefield dynamics in its favour.





Based On Bharat Shakti Report







