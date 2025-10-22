



India is on the verge of fielding its most advanced and lethal precision-strike system to date with the development of the new-generation BrahMos-ER supersonic cruise missile. The upcoming variant, a joint India–Russia project, promises a transformative leap in speed and range, capable of reaching over 4,300 kilometres per hour and striking targets up to 800 kilometres away.





According to senior defence officials, the missile is in the advanced stages of development and testing. Its induction into the armed forces is expected within the next two years, subject to the successful completion of final trials. This Next Generation version nearly doubles the operational range of existing BrahMos variants, which currently reach between 450 and 490 kilometres.





The BrahMos missile family has already established a formidable reputation as one of India’s most precise and destructive strike assets. It gained operational acclaim during Operation Sindoor, when the Indian Air Force employed a BrahMos-A variant launched from Su-30MKI fighter jets to neutralise high-value targets at long standoff distances.





For the BrahMos-ER, enhancements extend beyond range and speed. The missile features an upgraded ramjet propulsion system and an advanced Inertial Navigation System (INS) integrated with Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) support for superior accuracy. These systems are designed to ensure resilience against electronic countermeasures and improve mission reliability in contested environments.





The Indian Army and Navy will be the first to receive the new variant. Existing land and ship-based launch platforms can be adapted through software upgrades and fire-control interface modifications, allowing seamless transition to the extended-range missile. The air-launched version will take longer to operationalise due to aerodynamic adjustments and additional integration processes with aircraft such as the Su-30MKI.





Alongside BrahMos-ER, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is progressing on multiple programmes that enhance India’s indigenous strike capabilities. The Astra Mk-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missile, now capable of 160 kilometres, is being upgraded to exceed 200 kilometres. The Indian Air Force has sanctioned the acquisition of 700 Astra Mk-2 units, with production planned for the 2026–27 timeframe.





International interest in the BrahMos system has grown steadily following its demonstrated combat success. Several countries have expressed intent to procure the weapon, recognising its reliability and strategic value. Defence analysts believe that the combination of the 800-km BrahMos-ER and 200-km-plus Astra missile will substantially strengthen India’s deterrence posture, enabling swift, deep-strike operations across multiple domains.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the BrahMos program as a flagship achievement under the Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative. Meanwhile, vertical-launch BrahMos batteries already deployed aboard Indian Navy warships, coupled with fresh Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approvals worth several thousand crores, reaffirm BrahMos as the backbone of India’s conventional long-range precision strike capability.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







