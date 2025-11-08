



The third round of peace negotiations between Afghanistan and Pakistan has ended in failure, with both sides trading blame for the breakdown.





The two-day talks, convened in Istanbul on 6 and 7 November under Qatari and Turkish mediation, sought to defuse rising border tensions and foster regional stability.





According to the Taliban-led Afghan government, Pakistan’s representatives displayed a lack of seriousness and responsibility during the discussions. Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said Pakistan’s delegation sought to deflect blame for its security challenges onto Afghanistan instead of engaging constructively to resolve mutual concerns.





In a statement expressing gratitude to Qatar and Turkey for hosting the dialogue, the Taliban emphasised that its delegation had attended the talks in good faith and with full authority to reach meaningful outcomes. Kabul accused Islamabad of maintaining an "irresponsible and uncooperative" stance that ultimately thwarted progress toward any agreement.





The Afghan side reiterated its long-held position that it would not allow its territory to be used for attacks against any other country.





Mujahid reaffirmed that the Taliban government remained committed to respecting national sovereignty and preventing acts that could threaten the security of neighbouring states. He insisted that the onus was on Pakistan to take control of its internal security lapses rather than attributing them to Afghanistan.





Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif described the negotiations as being at a "complete deadlock." He claimed that the Afghan delegation refused to commit to written accords and preferred verbal assurances instead—a reluctance that Pakistan interpreted as a lack of genuine commitment.





Tensions further heightened as reports surfaced of fresh border clashes occurring during the talks. Afghan officials stated that four civilians were killed and five wounded in incidents along the frontier with Pakistan, despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts. Islamabad later confirmed these clashes but blamed Afghan forces for initiating the confrontation.





Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, addressing the media on Friday, said Pakistan had pressed for stronger mechanisms to curb cross-border militancy, which has surged in recent months. The Pakistani delegation reportedly urged the Taliban to take tougher action against Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) elements operating from Afghan soil—an accusation Kabul routinely denies.





For their part, Afghan officials argued that Pakistan’s demands were excessive and unrealistic, asserting that Pakistan must first ensure its own internal coherence and address political and tribal divisions that contribute to instability.





They alleged that Islamabad’s approach to the dialogue was driven more by pressure tactics than by a genuine desire for reconciliation.





Mediators from Turkey and Qatar expressed disappointment over the outcome, noting that despite both sides’ public assurances of cooperation, deep mistrust continues to obstruct constructive engagement. Analysts say this impasse underscores the worsening strain in bilateral ties since the Taliban’s return to power in 2021.





The failure of the latest round marks yet another diplomatic setback in efforts to repair relations between Kabul and Islamabad. Persistent border confrontations, competing security narratives, and unresolved disputes over militant sanctuaries continue to undermine confidence-building measures.





Observers warn that, without renewed dialogue backed by credible enforcement mechanisms, both countries risk a further cycle of escalation that could destabilise the broader region.





Based On ANI Report







