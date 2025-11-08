



India has reiterated its call for climate equity and accountability at the COP30 World Leaders’ Summit in Belem, Brazil, urging developed nations to act faster in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.





Representing India on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ambassador Dinesh Bhatia presented the country’s national statement, underscoring the urgency of collective action and the need to adhere to the foundational principles of global climate diplomacy.





During his address, Bhatia invoked the “principles of equity and common but differentiated responsibilities” enshrined in the 1992 Rio Summit framework.





He emphasised that fairness must remain central to the global fight against climate change, and all countries must contribute proportionately based on historical emissions and developmental capacities.





Ten years after the signing of the Paris Agreement, Bhatia stated that the ambition demonstrated by the global community remains inadequate. Many countries’ Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), he said, fall short of achieving the goals required to keep global warming within the safe threshold.





He pointed out that while developing nations continue to make tangible progress in climate action, developed countries—who have consumed a dominant share of the global carbon budget—must shoulder greater responsibility.





The envoy warned of the perilously shrinking carbon budget, asserting that developed nations must reach their net-zero emissions targets much earlier than their current timelines. He further urged these nations to move beyond neutrality towards net-negative emissions in order to restore planetary balance. Bhatia described the depletion of the carbon budget as “rapid” and “alarming,” calling for immediate, concrete action from industrialised economies.





Highlighting India’s achievements under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, Bhatia detailed the country’s progress in reducing emission intensity and expanding renewable energy adoption. Between 2005 and 2020, India succeeded in reducing the emission intensity of its GDP by 36 per cent—ahead of commitments made under earlier climate frameworks.





He noted that non-fossil sources now account for over half of India’s total installed power capacity, enabling the country to achieve its revised NDC target five years ahead of schedule.





The ambassador also drew attention to India’s leadership in launching the International Solar Alliance (ISA) alongside France in 2015. The ISA, he remarked, now comprises over 120 member countries committed to advancing affordable solar technologies and promoting South–South cooperation. This, Bhatia said, symbolises India’s belief in collective progress and accessible clean energy for all.





In his remarks, the envoy reaffirmed that developing nations require equitable access to resources, technology, and finance to meet their climate commitments. He urged developed countries to provide “equitable, predictable, and concessional climate finance” to ensure that global progress towards sustainability remains inclusive. For nations like India, access to affordable finance and capacity-building mechanisms remains key to implementing ambitious climate actions under their respective NDC frameworks.





Bhatia also commended Brazil’s newly introduced Tropical Forests Forever Facility (TFFF), designed to preserve tropical forests through long-term funding partnerships. Announcing India’s decision to join the initiative as an Observer, he called it “a significant step towards collective and sustained global action” for tropical forest conservation.





Concluding his statement, Bhatia reaffirmed India’s unwavering commitment to multilateralism and the architecture of the Paris Agreement. He stated that India continues to uphold the principles established by the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and remains steadfast in preserving its integrity as the foundation for global cooperation on climate resilience.





India’s intervention at COP30 reflected its growing leadership role in international climate diplomacy. By combining ambitious domestic achievements with consistent calls for equity, India positioned itself as both a responsible actor and a voice for fairness on behalf of the developing world.





Based On ANI Report







