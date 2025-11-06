

After nearly two years of suspension due to regional instability, Air India is set to resume its direct flight service between New Delhi and Tel Aviv from 1 January 2026. The confirmation, issued by the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT), marks a renewed phase in bilateral connectivity aimed at boosting tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

The nonstop service will operate five days a week—from Sunday to Thursday—using Air India’s wide-body Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft. By flying through Saudi Arabian airspace, the carrier will utilise a more direct and secure route, reducing overall journey time to approximately five and a half hours.





The flight schedule has been carefully structured to maximise convenience for passengers and improve connectivity with domestic and international routes.





Delhi to Tel Aviv: Departure at 7:00 a.m., arriving in Tel Aviv at 9:55 a.m. local time.

Tel Aviv to Delhi: Departure at 11:40 a.m., landing in Delhi at 8:50 p.m. the same day.





This timetable ensures smooth onward connections for both business and leisure travellers, enabling seamless integration with other global destinations on Air India’s expanding international network.





Describing the development as a “game-changer,” Galit Hoffman, Consul for Tourism Affairs for India at the IMOT, emphasised that the return of Air India’s direct flights is a key milestone in advancing India–Israel tourism relations. The IMOT has prioritised restoring this route as part of its broader vision to attract a rising segment of Indian travellers interested in cultural, religious, and lifestyle tourism.





The timing of the relaunch also reflects improving regional security conditions and growing diplomatic cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv. Over the past decade, India and Israel have developed close partnerships in defence, technology, agriculture, and renewable energy—ties now set to deepen through enhanced people-to-people movement.





The direct link forms a central part of Israel’s broader strategy to attract high-spending Indian tourists. According to the IMOT, India remains one of the fastest-growing source markets, with steady interest driven by pilgrimage routes, heritage tours, and leisure travel.





To complement the Delhi–Tel Aviv revival, Israel’s Tourism Minister Haim Katz has reiterated his government’s commitment to expanding air connectivity. Plans are also underway to launch a new Mumbai–Tel Aviv service in 2026, further opening western India’s travel corridor to Israel.





Adding to the robust recovery narrative, Israeli carrier Arkia Airlines has signalled its intent to resume direct operations to Indian cities. The airline is evaluating its fleet of long-range Airbus A321neo LR jets for routes to Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Goa—destinations that have strong tourism potential and growing business travel demand.





The re-entry of multiple carriers is expected to bring greater competition, capacity, and pricing stability to the sector. This increased frequency of flights will not only reduce travel costs but also promote two-way flows of trade delegates, technology experts, and investors.





For both nations, the resumption of the Delhi–Tel Aviv route symbolises more than a logistical enhancement; it represents the renewal of trust and partnership underpinned by shared growth objectives. Air India’s latest move aligns with its broader strategy to strengthen international operations under its ongoing network transformation plan.





The restored route will serve as a vital bridge linking two innovation-driven economies, reinforcing tourism, business collaboration, and cultural understanding in a region witnessing renewed diplomatic momentum.





