



India and the United States successfully concluded the 22nd Military Cooperation Group (MCG) meeting held in Hawaii on November 3-4, 2025. This annual forum plays a vital role in advancing defence cooperation through regular strategic and operational-level dialogue between the armed forces of both nations.





The meeting was co-chaired by Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (CISC) India, and Lieutenant General Joshua M. Rudd, Deputy Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command.​





The discussions notably advanced collaboration on the recently signed Framework for India-US Major Defence Partnership. This framework, formalised earlier that week in Kuala Lumpur, establishes a long-term ten-year roadmap for joint military collaboration, capability enhancement, and the development of new defence projects across the Indo-Pacific region.





Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth signed the agreement, marking a defining milestone in bilateral defence relations.​





During the MCG meeting, the two sides focused on deepening cooperation in emerging and critical domains such as artificial intelligence (AI), cybersecurity, combat medicine, joint training exercises, and operational logistics. These areas are expected to enhance interoperability and readiness between the Indian and US armed forces while addressing evolving security challenges in the region.​





Both parties reaffirmed their shared commitment to fostering a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region. They underscored the importance of the MCG forum as a strategic platform to strengthen mutual security, encourage interoperability, and promote stability in the face of regional geopolitical competition.​





The Defence Framework Agreement notably aims to institutionalise cooperation across military, technological, and industrial domains. It emphasises defence industrial collaboration aligned with India’s “Make in India, Make for the World” initiative, intending to expand co-production and co-development of advanced defence systems.





The agreement also strengthens intelligence sharing and coordination mechanisms, which are crucial for countering maritime, cyber, and other emerging regional threats.​





Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hailed the framework signing as the beginning of a “new chapter” in India-US defence relations. He expressed confidence that the partnership will deepen under mutual trust and a unified strategic vision.





US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth described the agreement as a significant and ambitious step, highlighting America’s long-term commitment to the bilateral defence partnership and regional stability.​





In conclusion, the 22nd India-US Military Cooperation Group meeting and the ten-year Defence Framework Agreement together mark a pivotal milestone in the evolving strategic and defence cooperation between India and the United States, expanding traditional military ties into cutting-edge technological collaboration and joint operational readiness for the Indo-Pacific.​





