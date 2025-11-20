



National Security Adviser Ajit Doval will host his counterparts from the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) member states in New Delhi on Thursday, marking another key engagement among the Indian Ocean region’s strategic partners. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that this latest meeting builds on the Conclave’s ongoing efforts to deepen collaboration on shared maritime and security challenges.





The CSC brings together India, Sri Lanka, the Maldives, Mauritius, and Bangladesh as key members, with Seychelles participating as an observer and Malaysia joining this year’s discussions as a guest state. The presence of these nations underscores the expanding scope of the CSC, reflecting a common commitment to safeguarding regional stability amid evolving geopolitical and security dynamics in the Indian Ocean.





The 6th NSA-level meeting of the CSC was previously held in Mauritius in December 2023, followed by a significant event in August 2024 in Sri Lanka, where member states signed the Founding Documents of the Conclave. In addition, the Deputy National Security Advisers (DNSAs) of CSC countries have been holding regular deliberations, including a virtual meeting in July 2024 to review the progress of joint initiatives.





Formed to promote coordinated action among member nations, the Colombo Security Conclave has evolved into a crucial forum aimed at addressing common threats and fostering security partnerships. Originally initiated by India and Sri Lanka, the CSC now functions as a cooperative platform for collective responses to transnational challenges such as terrorism, maritime crime, and cyber threats.





The Conclave’s five established pillars of cooperation represent a comprehensive framework for regional engagement. These include Maritime Safety and Security, Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation, Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime, Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR). Each pillar is designed to promote structured collaboration between member states through information sharing, joint exercises, and policy development.





At the New Delhi meeting, the NSAs are expected to conduct a detailed review of progress achieved under these pillars since the last conclave and identify new priorities for 2026. The agenda also includes discussion on a consolidated Roadmap and Action Plan for advancing cooperation, particularly on maritime domain awareness, cyber resilience, and counterterrorism intelligence sharing.





The CSC’s importance has grown as the Indian Ocean region faces increasing strategic competition and diverse non-traditional security threats. India, as a leading partner, has consistently advocated greater security cooperation to safeguard critical sea lanes, protect economic interests, and promote peace and stability in the maritime domain. The conclave’s strengthening institutional framework provides a regional mechanism to operationalise these objectives.





Beyond its security focus, the CSC also highlights the member states’ shared vision of a stable, rules-based maritime order and collective disaster response capability. Enhanced coordination under CSC not only contributes to regional peace-building but also reinforces initiatives such as the Indian government’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, which emphasises partnership-driven maritime engagement.





The New Delhi session is likely to conclude with a joint statement outlining the outcomes of the discussions and reaffirming the member states’ commitment to deepening cooperation. By fostering sustained dialogue, capacity building, and strategic coordination, the Colombo Security Conclave continues to serve as a vital regional security forum enhancing trust and mutual preparedness among Indian Ocean nations.





Based On ANI Report







