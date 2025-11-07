



Argentina has reaffirmed its growing strategic partnership with India, identifying itself as a natural and complementary collaborator in critical sectors such as energy security, mineral supply chains, and defence cooperation.





Speaking to ANI, Mariano Caucino, Argentina’s Ambassador to India, underscored Buenos Aires’ readiness to serve as a reliable partner to support New Delhi’s expanding needs in energy and food security.





Ambassador Caucino highlighted Argentina’s position as a crucial player in the global lithium market. The country is part of South America’s renowned Lithium Triangle—along with Chile and Bolivia—which holds some of the world’s largest reserves of this essential mineral.





He noted that Indian companies have already made significant inroads into Argentina’s lithium extraction efforts, especially in the northern provinces of Catamarca and Jujuy.





Caucino commended India’s approach to diversifying lithium imports, describing it as a prudent step amidst rising energy demands. “It is wise not to depend on a single provider,” he remarked, pointing to India’s ambition to lead the electric vehicle revolution through sustainable mineral partnerships.





The envoy emphasised that Argentina’s stable political environment and peaceful regional context make it an ideal long-term partner for India’s technological and industrial aspirations.





Trade relations between India and Argentina continue to be anchored in the broader cooperation with Mercosur, the South American trade bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay, and Uruguay.





The Ambassador confirmed active discussions to enhance the scope of the existing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed in 2004, which presently covers a limited list of goods.





According to Caucino, there is widespread consensus among Mercosur members to expand the PTA to encompass a broader range of products and sectors. Brazil, currently holding the presidency of the bloc, is backing this expansion initiative, which could significantly deepen India’s access to South American markets while unlocking new opportunities for Argentine exports.





Beyond trade and minerals, ambassadorial discussions included strengthening defence collaboration between the two nations. Caucino noted that India and Argentina are advancing military cooperation through professional exchanges, training, and potential joint exercises.





He highlighted a recent symbolic achievement as part of this evolving engagement: a group of Argentine soldiers successfully climbed the Himalayas in July. The envoy described the event as a “reflection of our growing defence collaboration” and a tangible marker of increased people-to-people and institutional contact between the armed forces of both countries.





With India’s economy on a strong growth trajectory—poised to become the world’s third-largest within a few years—ambassadorial voices from Buenos Aires see immense potential in aligning with India’s expanding resource, energy, and security needs.





Caucino acknowledged India’s emergence as a global growth engine and expressed optimism that Argentina’s complementary strengths could help address New Delhi’s long-term development goals.





Positioning itself as a dependable partner for both resource diversification and strategic cooperation, Argentina aims to consolidate its participation in India’s future energy and defence landscapes.





As the two nations strengthen engagements across multiple sectors, their collaboration stands poised to form a vital axis between South Asia and Latin America—anchored in mutual trust, shared interests, and sustained economic growth.





Based On ANI Report







