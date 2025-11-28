



Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi outlined a transformative vision for the Indian Army at the Chanakya Defence Dialogue 2025, emphasising the need to adapt to an increasingly multipolar and fractured global order marked by rising comprehensive conflicts.





He highlighted that over 50 active conflicts worldwide signal turbulent times, compelling the Indian military to transform decisively to remain effective and future-ready in this dynamic environment.





Dwivedi also referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 5Ss approach—respect, dialogue, cooperation, prosperity, and security—as the guiding framework underpinning the Indian military’s whole-of-nation effort toward a developed and secure Bharat by 2047.





Dwivedi elaborated on the Army's "Decade of Transformation" from 2023 to 2032, segmented into a three-phase plan. The first phase, termed 'hop,' sets the foundational agenda concluding in 2032.





The second phase consolidates gains over five years toward 2037, and the third phase, dubbed 'jump,' stretches to 2047, aiming to produce an integrated, future-ready force capable of multi-domain operations including land, air, cyber, and space. These phases reflect a systematic strategic leap supported by institutional reforms and technological upgrades.





Key "springboards" driving this transformation include self-reliance through indigenisation ('Atmanirbharta'), accelerated innovation at enterprise scale especially in AI, cyber, quantum technologies, autonomous systems, space, and advanced materials.





The Chief also stressed adaptation as a necessity to evolving warfare environments and military-civil fusion, advocating closer integration between military capabilities and civilian industrial and technological ecosystems.





This fusion is essential to developing resilient supply chains, reducing foreign dependencies, and enhancing India’s deep-tech defence ecosystem.





Dwivedi underscored how Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s designation of 2025 as the "Year of Reforms" had tangible operational impact, citing Operation Sindoor as an example where sustained readiness and reforms delivered decisive outcomes, underlining the Army’s ability to respond sharply to emerging security challenges.





The overall vision is cohesive, linking national security imperatives with India’s broader strategic and developmental ambitions, aimed at achieving a "Sashakt, Surakshit, and Viksit Bharat" (Empowered, Secure, and Developed India).





The dialogue attracted senior Indian armed forces officials and international defence experts, reflecting the importance of collaborative ideas and actionable military reforms in India’s evolving defence posture.





President Droupadi Murmu's presence as Supreme Commander inspired this roadmap towards a future-ready force equipped for effective deterrence and multi-domain combat readiness in a complex global landscape.​​





Based On PTI Report







