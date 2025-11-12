



Technology is transforming the character of warfare at an unprecedented pace, yet geography and human leadership will continue to determine victory on the battlefield, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Tuesday.





Addressing the Cavalry Seminar 2025 in New Delhi, General Dwivedi emphasised that while artificial intelligence, data-sharing networks, and autonomous systems are redefining combat, the intuition and leadership of commanders, coupled with terrain realities, remain decisive elements in war dynamics.





Reflecting on the evolution of battlefield communication, he remarked that the “call in battle has evolved from the war trumpet to radio, satellite links, drones and now to the flash of a data packet”. His comments drew attention to how digitisation and network-centric operations have reshaped military strategy within a single century.





The two-day seminar, organised by the Cavalry Officers Association, was themed “Mechanised Forces on the Future Battlefield”. It brought together senior officers, defence industry leaders and academic experts to assess how emerging technologies are altering land warfare doctrines.





Outlining the Army’s strategic priorities for the coming decade, General Dwivedi highlighted the creation of a dedicated Rocket Force by 2032, calling it a “game changer” for India’s deterrence and precision-strike capabilities. This initiative, he said, will harness long-range deep-strike systems, AI-assisted targeting, and integrated sensor networks.





He noted that the Army is in a “transition mode”, shifting steadily towards fully integrated multi-domain operations. By 2032, the mechanised forces are expected to operate seamlessly across land, air, space, cyber, and electromagnetic domains, combining technological agility with doctrinal adaptability.





Delivering the Cavalry Memorial Address on “Cross Domain Operations in the Indian Context”, General Dwivedi stressed that future military effectiveness will depend on the ability to synthesise information from multiple domains, enabling rapid and informed decision-making.





He urged military leaders to cultivate a culture of innovation and synergy, noting that technology alone cannot guarantee success unless matched by decisive leadership and operational foresight.





Day one of the seminar featured technical sessions on breakthroughs in main battle tank systems, modernisation of infantry combat vehicles, and the fusion of drone technology with electronic warfare systems. Discussions centred on upgrading mobility, survivability, and sensor integration in mechanised formations.





Experts from the defence sector presented insights into advanced armour composites, unmanned ground vehicles, and AI-driven logistics, all geared towards boosting operational readiness and sustainment in high-intensity conflict zones.





General Dwivedi concluded by linking the Army’s technological transformation with the broader national vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047”. He said that an adaptive, technology-driven, and network-enabled Army will be instrumental in securing India’s strategic interests and territorial integrity in the decades ahead.





The Cavalry Seminar 2025 thus reaffirmed the Army’s resolve to modernise mechanised forces through indigenous innovation, jointness, and data-driven defence capabilities — ensuring that while machines may dominate the battlespace, human intellect and leadership remain at its core.





Agencies







