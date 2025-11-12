



Sergio Gor has officially taken charge as the new United States Ambassador to India, pledging to strengthen the deeply rooted strategic and economic partnership between Washington and New Delhi.





His appointment marks a new chapter in the evolving Indo–US relationship under the continued leadership of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





In a post shared on X shortly after assuming office, Gor conveyed his appreciation to President Trump, acknowledging the trust placed in him. He noted that he was “deeply grateful for this opportunity” and “committed to honouring the faith” shown in him as he embarks on his diplomatic tenure in New Delhi.





During the swearing-in ceremony held in Washington on Tuesday (local time), President Trump highlighted the significance of the US–India relationship, calling it one of America’s most vital international partnerships.





He expressed confidence in Gor’s ability to deepen ties between the two countries across strategic, economic, and security domains.





The President emphasised that India, as the world’s largest country and one of its oldest civilisations, represents an indispensable partner for the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. Describing India as “an amazing country” and “the fastest-growing middle-class economy”, President Trump remarked that the strengthening of this partnership was central to America’s broader vision for global stability and economic cooperation.





Speaking warmly about Gor’s rapport with Indian leadership, President Trump noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already developed a positive connection with the new ambassador. “Knowing that Sergio is going to be the Ambassador, they would call constantly to say, ‘let’s get to know this man,’ and they like what they see,” Trump stated, underscoring his confidence in Gor’s ability to bolster bilateral relations.





In outlining Gor’s responsibilities, President Trump said the Ambassador would work to enhance American investments in key technologies, promote exports—particularly in energy—and expand the scope of security cooperation between the two nations. He also mentioned strengthening the US presence in critical sectors, including defence and innovation-driven industries.





After taking the oath of office, Sergio Gor thanked the President for his confidence and assurance, pledging to serve diligently and advance the partnership between India and the United States. “I look forward to enhancing the relationship between our two nations,” Gor said, reaffirming his commitment to “doing a great job” for his country and for the President.





Gor’s nomination as the next US Ambassador to India, along with his designation as Special Envoy for South and Central Asian Affairs, was announced in August. His nomination received strong support in Washington, reflecting bipartisan recognition of India’s growing importance in US strategic calculus.





During his Senate confirmation hearing before the Foreign Relations Committee in September, Gor described India as “one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world.” He highlighted the critical need to further engage India across areas such as trade, technology sharing, counterterrorism, and climate innovation.





Ahead of his formal appointment, Gor visited India in October, where he met Prime Minister Modi, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. His visit served as a preparatory engagement to understand key areas for cooperation and to reaffirm the shared commitment to an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.





Sergio Gor’s assumption of office signals a continuation of the Trump administration’s strong policy towards India, aimed at expanding mutual trust, defence alignment, and regional stability. His diplomatic experience, combined with his rapport with Indian leaders, is expected to play a decisive role in propelling Indo–US cooperation to new heights in the coming years.





