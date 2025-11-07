



Axiscades Aerospace & Technologies Limited has entered into a strategic partnership with French drone manufacturer Electronic Bird Control to introduce a falcon-like unmanned aerial vehicle, the E-Raptor, for the Indian market.





The agreement, formalised through a memorandum of understanding, marks a new phase of Indo-French technological collaboration in the domain of advanced drone systems.





The E-Raptor employs biomimetic engineering to imitate the physical form and flight characteristics of a bird of prey. This innovative approach enhances its ability to blend into natural surroundings, providing a significant tactical advantage for surveillance and reconnaissance missions. The biomimetic design ensures both stealth and agility, enabling operations in diverse terrains and conditions.





According to Ravikumar Joghee, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer at Axiscades, the company plans to localise the manufacturing and assembly of the E-Raptor under the government’s Make in India initiative. Production within India is expected to reduce costs, increase scalability, and promote indigenous capability development in drone technology.





The E-Raptor has been engineered for dual-use applications, catering to both military and civilian requirements. In defence contexts, it can perform discreet aerial reconnaissance and border surveillance. For civilian operations, it can support airport bird control, wildlife management, and environmental monitoring, demonstrating considerable flexibility across sectors.





Headquartered in Bangalore, Axiscades provides integrated defence technology solutions and maintains established partnerships with India’s Ministry of Defence, armed forces, and public sector undertakings. With over 3,000 professionals across 17 global locations, the company has been driving innovation in aerospace systems, simulation, and advanced engineering services.





Electronic Bird Control, based in Nîmes, France, was founded in 2019 and has rapidly become known for developing aerial systems that emulate bird behaviour for operational effect.





CEO Adrien Laffon described the collaboration with Axiscades as a significant step in advancing global drone technology, combining French expertise in biomimetic design with India’s growing ecosystem for aerospace production.





The partnership aligns with India’s broader goals of achieving technological autonomy in unmanned systems and developing advanced aerial platforms suitable for both security and environmental applications. It emphasises sustainable, locally led innovation and indicates a deepening cooperation between Indian and European technology companies in emerging aerospace technologies.





Based On BL Report







