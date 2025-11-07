



India’s Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has been found to possess around half of the infrastructure and capability needed to co-produce the Russian fifth-generation fighter aircraft Sukhoi Su-57E, according to an evaluation conducted by a visiting Russian delegation.





The delegation, consisting of representatives from the Sukhoi Design Bureau, recently visited HAL facilities to assess the company’s readiness for potential joint production of the export-oriented Su-57E variant.





The assessment forms part of preliminary exploratory discussions between India and Russia on reviving a collaborative fifth-generation fighter program. The Russian team visited HAL’s key production units, including the Nashik facility, which currently assembles the Sukhoi Su-30MKI for the Indian Air Force (IAF).





The visit also covered the Koraput Division in Odisha, responsible for producing the AL-31FP engines, and the newly established Strategic Electronics Factory in Kasaragod, Kerala, which handles avionics integration and testing.





HAL’s Nashik plant, developed through years of licensed Su-30MKI production under a 2000 Inter-Governmental Agreement (IGA), remains India’s most advanced fighter assembly infrastructure.





However, the Russian evaluation reportedly concluded that HAL would require significant upgrades in precision tooling, advanced composites capability, low-observable coatings, and radar absorbent material applications to meet Su-57E production standards.





The Russian side’s report suggested that while HAL’s industrial base is strong, additional technological input, investment in stealth-related infrastructure, and digital production integration will be essential for fifth-generation manufacturing.





HAL is now drafting its own detailed assessment to outline potential investment requirements for plant modernisation, R&D collaboration, and technology acquisition. This document will soon be submitted to India’s Defence Ministry for review.





The proposal could represent a strategic bridge as India awaits the development of its indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA). Russia has reportedly positioned the Su-57E as an interim capability booster, aligning with India’s operational need for a stealth-capable platform before AMCA’s production maturity.





The Su-57E, featuring improved stealth contouring, supercruise capability, and advanced avionics, has already been demonstrated publicly at international shows, including Aero India earlier this year.





Indian defence experts observe that a potential Su-57E partnership could give HAL an opportunity to accelerate its learning curve on stealth assembly, composite structures, thrust vectoring, and integrated avionics management.





Comparative Overview: Su-57E Vs AMCA Block-1





Parameter Sukhoi Su-57E (Export Variant) AMCA Block-1 (India) Origin Russia (Sukhoi Design Bureau, UAC) India (ADA, DRDO, HAL) Generation Fifth-generation (export-optimised) Fifth-generation (indigenous) Role Multirole stealth air superiority and strike Multirole stealth air superiority and deep strike Airframe Composite-intensive with stealth shaping High-composite stealth airframe with internal bays Length ~20.1 m ~18.0 m Wingspan ~14.1 m ~11.9 m Maximum Take-off Weight (MTOW) ~35,000 kg ~25,000 kg Engines 2 × AL-41F1 or Izdeliye 30 (future) 2 × GE F414-IN6 (initial) Thrust (with afterburner) Up to 176 kN per engine (Izdeliye 30) 98 kN per engine Supercruise Capability Yes (Mach 1.3 with Izdeliye 30) Targeted (Mach 1.2 design goal) Maximum Speed Mach 2.0 Mach 2.15 (planned) Service Ceiling ~20,000 m 20,000 m Combat Radius ~1,500 km internal, 2,200 km with drop tanks 1,000–1,200 km internal Stealth Features Radar-absorbent coatings, internal weapon bays, serrated edges RAM coatings, serpentine intakes, aligned edges, reduced IR signature Radar N036 Byelka AESA radar (L-band side arrays) Uttam AESA derivative (X-band) Avionics Suite Integrated modular avionics with multispectral sensors Native IMA architecture, indigenous mission computer Weapons Capacity Internal: up to 8 missiles; external: optional hardpoints Internal: 4–6 missiles; external: 6 hardpoints Primary Weapons R-77M, R-74M2, Kh-59MK2, Kinzhal (adapted), guided bombs Astra Mk1/2/3, SAAW, Rudram series, glide bombs EW & Sensor Fusion Advanced sensor suite with distributed apertures Unified AESA-based sensor fusion, indigenous EW suite Cost (Estimated Unit, Export) 70–85 million USD 65–75 million USD (projection) Current Production Status Limited serial production, deliveries to Russian Air Force Prototype under construction; first flight expected 2026 Industrial Model Potential co-production and technology transfer with HAL Full indigenous design, partial foreign engine dependency Strategic Role for India Interim capability and stealth platform familiarisation Long-term self-reliant stealth fighter ecosystem





However, policymakers are expected to weigh this against India’s long-term goal of complete design sovereignty through the AMCA and the upcoming Combat Air Engine project under GTRE-Safran collaboration.





If approved, the joint Su-57E production could replicate the successful Su-30MKI partnership model, with phased localisation and incremental technology absorption.





For now, discussions remain exploratory, pending policy approval and cost assessment at the governmental level. Yet, the renewed Russian interest signals the strategic alignment between Moscow and New Delhi on sustaining next-generation fighter cooperation amid evolving global defence alliances.





Based On The Week Report







