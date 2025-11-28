



The competition to co-develop India's future super aircraft carrier, INS Vishal, is intensifying between the UK’s BAE Systems and France’s Naval Group. Both European defence giants are vying to partner with India to develop the approximately 65,000-ton vessel, designed to significantly enhance the Indian Navy’s blue-water capabilities.





This ambitious project aligns with India’s goal to operationalise a three-carrier strike group by 2035, making INS Vishal a pivotal asset in its maritime strategy.





The Indian Navy’s journey towards INS Vishal follows its progression from the Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya to the indigenously built INS Vikrant, and the currently developing IAC-II, a 45,000-tonne indigenous carrier.





Unlike the STOBAR (Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) configuration on the Vikrant, INS Vishal is planned to be equipped with cutting-edge CATOBAR (Catapult Assisted Take-Off But Arrested Recovery) technology.





Both BAE Systems and Naval Group propose advanced Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch Systems (EMALS) to replace traditional steam catapults. EMALS enables smoother aircraft launches and supports heavier, more versatile air wings, overcoming payload and operational limitations inherent in STOBAR carriers.





BAE Systems bases its proposal on the proven design and operational experience of the UK’s Queen Elizabeth-class carriers, offering a platform adaptable to Indian requirements with modular construction benefits.





The British bid emphasises integration with existing Indian Navy aircraft such as the Rafale-M, leveraging the Indian decision to procure 26 Rafale fighters, enhancing interoperability and logistics. Additionally, BAE offers potential industrial offsets including cooperation on future fighter programmes like the Tempest and cross-operability with the F-35B jet aircraft, framed as part of a broader QUAD-plus security framework.





Conversely, the French Naval Group leans on expertise from France’s nuclear-powered Charles de Gaulle carrier and its experience with EMALS. France proposes a much larger nuclear-powered carrier variant for INS Vishal, at around 76,000 tons, offering unlimited range and endurance without the need for refuelling—thus enabling sustained maritime presence in the Indian Ocean and Indo-Pacific regions.





The French design would allow the operation of a larger air wing, including Rafale jets as well as heavier unmanned and early warning aircraft, providing a substantial strategic advantage over regional competitors.





Interestingly, despite the rivalry, defence sources indicate the potential for a collaborative "hybrid consortium" approach combining the best of both countries’ strengths. This could blend French nuclear propulsion expertise with British modular design and carrier operational knowledge, delivering a uniquely powerful and flexible supercarrier tailored for India’s strategic maritime ambitions.





Such cooperation would mark a milestone in India’s indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and expand its influence as a dominant naval power in the Indo-Pacific theatre.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







