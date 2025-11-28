



India is advancing a substantial modernisation program for its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter fleet, dubbed the "Super Sukhoi" or "Super-30" initiative, with the Cabinet Committee on Security poised to approve upgrades for an initial batch of 84 aircraft out of the Indian Air Force's total of 259 jets.





This ₹63,000 crore effort aims to extend the service life of these aircraft by up to 30 years through indigenous enhancements, including advanced radars, avionics, electronic warfare systems, and multi-sensor fusion, while Russia retains a supporting role in technology transfer and components.​​





The upgrades encompass installation of the indigenous 'Virupaksha' Gallium Nitride-based Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which promises a 1.5 to 1.7 times increase in detection range, alongside a unified electronic warfare suite featuring self-protection jammers, next-generation radar warning receivers, and defensive aids subsystems developed with private sector involvement.





Avionics will see a full digital glass cockpit overhaul with touch widescreen displays, new mission computers, and infrared search-and-track sensors, enabling seamless integration of long-range weapons such as ASTRA MK-3 missiles, BrahMos-ER, Rudram-II, and Russian R-37M variants.​​





Hindustan Aeronautics Limited leads the indigenous execution, targeting 78% local content, including AL-31FP engines manufactured in India with 54% indigenous components, with the first operational aircraft expected within five years and full combat readiness in seven.





This push addresses the IAF's squadron strength dipping below 30 following MiG-21 retirements, bolstering air dominance against regional threats from China and Pakistan until TEJAS MK-1A and fifth-generation platforms mature.​





Parallelly, India balances its defence ties amid geopolitical shifts under the Trump administration, which has secured $26 billion in contracts over 15 years, including a recent ₹8,900 crore deal for 113 GE-F404 engines for TEJAS MK-1A and a ₹7,000 crore support package for 24 MH-60R Seahawk helicopters.





Russia, despite Ukraine-related delays, commits to delivering the remaining two S-400 squadrons by November 2026, alongside a ₹10,000 crore missile replenishment procurement covering 120-380 km interceptors and an annual maintenance contract with an in-country MRO facility.​





The S-400 systems proved pivotal in Operation Sindoor, where Air Chief Marshal A P Singh highlighted their role in downing at least five high-tech Pakistani F-16 and JF-17 fighters, including a record 314 km engagement described as the "longest kill ever achieved."





This modernisation underscores India's multi-alignment strategy, fostering self-reliance through "Make in India" while sustaining reliable Russian partnerships for critical capabilities.​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







