



Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani arrived in New Delhi on Monday to co-chair the 5th India–Bahrain High Joint Commission meeting alongside India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar.





His arrival marks another step forward in the ongoing efforts to enhance the strategic and cooperative partnership between the two countries. The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed the development on X, noting that the visit provides an opportunity to build upon the positive momentum in bilateral relations.





Dr Alzayani’s visit to India follows Dr Jaishankar’s trip to Bahrain in December last year, during which the 4th meeting of the High Joint Commission was convened. That meeting served as a significant platform for advancing cooperation across diverse areas such as education, security, cultural exchange and people-to-people engagement. The latest session is intended to further consolidate progress made over the past year and explore new areas of collaboration.





Education remains a prominent focus of bilateral discussions. India has welcomed increased enrolment of Bahraini students in its reputed universities and institutes.





The two governments are also working toward finalising a Memorandum of Understanding to institutionalise collaboration in the education sector, enabling academic mobility and the exchange of expertise between institutions.





On consular cooperation, both nations have agreed to establish a Joint Consular Committee to facilitate regular dialogue on issues of mutual interest. This mechanism will strengthen coordination on consular matters, particularly in addressing the welfare of expatriate communities.





The initiative reflects the strong people-to-people link between the two nations, supported by a large Indian diaspora of approximately 332,000 in Bahrain, accounting for nearly one-fourth of its total population.





Defence and security collaboration continue to remain key pillars of the partnership. India has acknowledged the significance of the bilateral security dialogue and the Joint Steering Committee in combatting international terrorism and enhancing cybersecurity cooperation. These frameworks underscore the shared commitment of both nations toward promoting regional stability and countering emerging security challenges.





Cultural engagement also features prominently in bilateral relations. The two sides have agreed to renew their Cultural Exchange Programme and to introduce new initiatives fostering greater understanding and interaction between Indian and Bahraini societies. Such exchanges not only strengthen cultural bonds but also reinforce mutual respect and appreciation for each other’s heritage and traditions.





The visit of Dr Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani to India is expected to inject renewed dynamism into India–Bahrain relations. With shared priorities in education, security, culture and consular cooperation, both governments are setting the course for a deeper, more diversified partnership that supports their mutual economic and strategic interests.





