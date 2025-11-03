



India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Bahrain’s Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Alzayani, at the 5th High Joint Commission meeting in New Delhi, advanced talks on expanding bilateral cooperation into emerging sectors like space technology, fintech, and digital innovation.





Both sides reaffirmed the importance of their longstanding relationship, which is sustained by robust trade, cultural, and people-to-people ties.​





Jaishankar highlighted significant bilateral progress in defence, security, commerce, health, and cultural fields since the last Gulf Cooperation Council meeting. He underscored new opportunities in space sector collaboration and fintech, inviting Bahraini investors to explore Indian markets and leverage ongoing initiatives such as the bilateral investment treaty and a new joint working group on trade and investment.​





The meeting saw renewed focus on expanding healthcare partnerships and fostering direct agency-level cooperation in space research. Both ministers welcomed deepening educational ties and the launch of an electronic visa regime for Bahraini travellers, facilitating easier exchanges and reinforcing strong diaspora bonds. Initiatives also aim to boost student enrolment from Bahrain in leading Indian institutions.​





India’s commitment to Gulf security was emphasised by the recent visit of three Indian naval vessels to Bahrain. Gratitude was expressed to Bahrain’s leadership for safeguarding the Indian expatriate community, which remains a cornerstone of bilateral relations.​





Reiterating India’s historic support for Middle East stability, Jaishankar reaffirmed full backing for the Gaza Peace Plan and underlined the importance of a lasting, negotiated solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict. India emphasised diplomacy and two-state arrangements as the only path to enduring peace while commending the prominent regional facilitation roles of Egypt, Qatar, and other stakeholders.​





Jaishankar congratulated Bahrain on its successful Manama Dialogue event and upcoming GCC Summit presidency, calling for stronger multilateral cooperation between India and GCC states.​





This latest High Joint Commission underscores the drive to translate centuries-old ties into advanced partnerships benefitting both countries in innovation, trade, and peace diplomacy.​





Based On ANI Report







