



Two days after Pakistan disclosed an export deal for its JF-17 Thunder Block-III fighter jets with an unnamed "friendly nation" at the Dubai Air Show 2025, detailed reports now suggest Bangladesh as the most probable customer.





The deal, which could see Bangladesh procuring between 16 and 24 aircraft, represents the largest-ever fighter acquisition by the Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) and signals a significant step forward in the country's military modernisation under its Forces Goal 2030 program.





Valued between USD 400 million to USD 700 million, the procurement is poised to modernise the BAF's ageing fleet, which currently operates older F-7BG/MB fighters, MiG-29s, and Yak-130 trainer jets that lack advanced beyond-visual-range combat and comprehensive maritime patrol capabilities.





The JF-17 Block-III's capabilities, including a top speed of approximately 1,909 km/h and a payload capacity of up to 3,400 kg, provide a substantial upgrade in combat efficacy for Bangladesh amid regional security challenges, especially across the Bay of Bengal and broader Indo-Pacific interests.





The deal reportedly includes not only the delivery of frontline combat aircraft but also comprehensive pilot training, maintenance support, and supply of spare parts, highlighting a long-term operational partnership with Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC).





There are indications that negotiations and possibly the memorandum of understanding (MoU) may have been formalised in Dhaka, with high-level discussions continuing quietly due to strategic sensitivities between the two countries.





Bangladesh's move to acquire the JF-17 Block-III marks a noticeable shift from previous defence procurement patterns reliant on Russia and China. Delays and uncertainties related to those traditional suppliers, coupled with geopolitical considerations, have encouraged Dhaka to explore affordable but modern options such as the JF-17, which boasts the advantage of cost-effectiveness and growing export credentials following sales to Myanmar, Nigeria, and Azerbaijan.





If confirmed, Bangladesh would become the fourth operator internationally of the JF-17, signalling a growing footprint for this Sino-Pakistani developed platform.





This acquisition aligns with Dhaka’s strategic intent to develop a multi-dimensional, network-centric air force capable of addressing the evolving security environment. Additionally, the procurement could pave the way for future opportunities in technology transfer, local aerospace manufacturing, and co-production as part of Bangladesh’s long-term defence industrial ambitions.





The likely sale of 16–24 JF-17 Block-III jets to Bangladesh heralds a major defence milestone for both Pakistan’s export efforts and Bangladesh’s air power modernisation, shaping the regional military balance with implications for South Asian and Bay of Bengal security dynamics.​​





