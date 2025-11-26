



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has urged global defence majors to invest in India’s rapidly expanding shipbuilding sector, describing it as one of the most promising avenues for maritime collaboration and technological co-development in the coming decade.





Addressing the Samudra Utkarsh seminar organised by the Department of Defence Production in New Delhi, he highlighted India’s readiness to become a global hub for shipbuilding, ship repair, and maritime innovation.





Singh emphasised that India’s shipbuilding capabilities have evolved into a fully integrated, end-to-end ecosystem that can independently handle every stage of production. From conceptual design and modular construction to outfitting, refit, and lifecycle support, India’s shipyards, both public and private, now operate with a high degree of indigenous competence.





This holistic capability, built over decades of sustained investment and reform, distinguishes India’s shipbuilding industry from its counterparts across the globe.





He credited this self-reliant ecosystem to the combined efforts of major public sector undertakings, dynamic private shipyards, and thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises that contribute across various domains such as steel fabrication, propulsion systems, electronics, sensors, and advanced combat systems.





Together, these entities form a resilient industrial value chain that not only supports naval production but also strengthens India’s maritime economy and defence preparedness.





The Defence Minister underscored that India’s shipbuilding prowess has already produced world-class platforms such as the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, the Kalvari-class submarines, and a range of stealth frigates and destroyers.





These successes, he explained, reflect the technological maturity and design capability attained by Indian engineers, while also demonstrating the nation’s ability to deliver complex, high-performance maritime platforms to global standards.





He added that the industry’s growing competence extends beyond defence vessels to research ships and energy-efficient commercial vessels, showcasing how Indian design and production expertise can cater to a broad spectrum of maritime requirements. This makes India not just a producer of strategic warships but also a potential partner in global commercial and scientific shipbuilding ventures.





Singh drew attention to the fact that every ship currently under construction for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard is being built in Indian shipyards. This achievement, he said, symbolises true industrial independence while ensuring operational flexibility and security.





The shift towards comprehensive indigenisation means India is no longer dependent on foreign vendors for critical components, leading to minimal supply chain disruptions even under global uncertainties.





He attributed this transformation to successive policy reforms introduced by the government to create a more conducive business environment for the shipbuilding industry. Measures such as the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives have significantly improved domestic production capabilities, enhanced self-reliance, and encouraged technology transfers through local partnerships and co-development frameworks.





According to Singh, the Indian Navy currently has 262 ongoing design and development projects of indigenous origin, marking a record level of self-sufficiency and technological innovation. Several shipyards are progressing towards 100 per cent indigenous content within the current decade, which will further strengthen India’s credentials as a trusted partner in global supply chains.





He called upon foreign industry leaders to view India not only as a manufacturing destination but as a strategic collaborator capable of jointly developing next-generation maritime systems. By investing in Indian facilities and partnering with local innovators, global firms can participate in shaping an innovative, resilient, and sustainable maritime future.





Singh concluded by stating that India’s shipbuilding sector is more than a component of national defence—it is a pillar of the country’s emerging blue economy.





He expressed confidence that through collaborative efforts and shared technological pursuits, India could help shape what he described as the “maritime century,” building not only ships but also enduring partnerships that promote global security, sustainability, and mutual growth.





Based On PTI Report







