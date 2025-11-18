



Dhaka has been plunged into a fresh wave of political and civil unrest after the International Crimes Tribunal‑1 handed a death sentence to former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





The court found her guilty of “crimes against humanity”, citing her role in authorising lethal force during the July–August 2024 student uprising that claimed around 1,400 lives and left more than 24,000 injured.





The judgement, unprecedented in Bangladesh’s political history, has drawn widespread domestic and international scrutiny.





The ousted premier, now believed to be in India under unofficial protection, has denounced the verdict as illegal and politically driven. She accused the Muhammad Yunus‑led interim government of orchestrating a judicial vendetta to permanently remove the Awami League from power.





Indian government sources have so far maintained a restrained silence, but diplomatic circles in New Delhi and Dhaka are reportedly assessing the regional and humanitarian implications of the ruling.





The Awami League has announced a nationwide hartal and called its cadres to mobilise in protest. Thousands have poured into the streets of Dhaka, Chittagong, and Rajshahi, blocking key roads and clashing with police.





Security forces have responded with tear gas, baton charges, and sporadic arrests, while reports of arson, vandalism, and attacks on government vehicles continue to mount. The interim administration has deployed paramilitary units to secure government buildings and communication hubs.





Dhaka’s transport network has nearly collapsed under the weight of road blockades, with train services disrupted and inter‑district travel paralysed.





Markets, schools, and offices remained shut across major cities, while hospitals struggled to cope with a rising number of injured protesters. The uncertainty has deepened the economic crisis, with the Taka depreciating sharply amid flight of capital and growing fears of supply chain breakdown.





International reaction has been sharply divided. Western governments, including the United States and the European Union, have expressed “deep concern” over the tribunal’s transparency and due process, urging restraint on all sides. China and Russia have maintained cautious neutrality, urging internal stability over external interference. India faces a delicate strategic dilemma, balancing domestic political sensitivities against its long‑standing relationship with Hasina.





The Yunus administration asserts that the rule of law must prevail, defending the tribunal’s decision as an independent judicial process free from political influence.





However, human rights organisations and opposition voices claim that the legal proceedings were expedited under extraordinary conditions, raising questions about fairness and evidentiary integrity. Some observers warn this may set a precedent for politically motivated trials in South Asia.





With misinformation spreading rapidly online, fake videos and manipulated photos have added fuel to communal tensions. The government has restricted access to several social media platforms and warned of “severe action” against digital incitement. Analysts fear such measures could deepen public anger and erode trust in institutions already weakened by months of polarisation.





Bangladesh now stands at a volatile crossroads. The internal legitimacy of the interim government, the safety of opposition figures, and the broader geopolitical balance in the Bay of Bengal region hang in the balance.





As the unrest intensifies, diplomatic missions have advised citizens to avoid travel and brace for further disruptions. Without a credible mediation effort, Bangladesh risks sliding into a prolonged period of instability reminiscent of past political crises, but on a far greater scale.





