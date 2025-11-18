

India on Monday responded with cautious neutrality after a special tribunal in Bangladesh sentenced the country’s ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina to death on charges of crimes against humanity.

Hours after the ruling, New Delhi said it had “noted the verdict” and reaffirmed its commitment to “engage constructively with all stakeholders” in the interest of peace, democracy, and stability in Bangladesh.





The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) underscored India’s longstanding position of prioritising the welfare of the Bangladeshi people over partisan alignments. “As a close neighbour, India remains committed to the best interests of the people of Bangladesh, including in peace, democracy, inclusion, and stability,” the MEA said in its official statement. It avoided direct commentary on the tribunal’s judgement or on Bangladesh’s subsequent demand for Hasina’s extradition.





Sheikh Hasina, currently residing in India after fleeing Dhaka amid widespread protests on August 5 last year, was tried in absentia by the International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) of Bangladesh.





The tribunal also sentenced her close aide and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death. Both were found guilty of crimes against humanity by the interim government that replaced Hasina’s Awami League administration.





In a forceful response, Hasina denounced the verdict as “politically motivated” and the tribunal as “rigged”. She accused the unelected interim government of pursuing a “murderous agenda” to eliminate her and eradicate the Awami League’s political influence. Reiterating her stance, Hasina asserted that she was unafraid to face accusations in a legitimate international court, urging that any charges be brought before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague for a fair trial.





Bangladesh’s foreign ministry reacted swiftly, pressing India to act under the terms of the bilateral extradition treaty. Citing the agreement, Dhaka described it as India’s “duty” to hand over Hasina in light of the ICT’s sentencing.





However, New Delhi made no mention of the extradition request, reflecting its delicate diplomatic balance between principle and pragmatism.





The tribunal’s ruling has come at a crucial moment for the crisis-hit nation, with parliamentary elections scheduled for February. The interim government has already barred the Awami League from contesting the polls, a move that has drawn criticism from international observers calling for inclusive democratic participation.





The judgement is expected to escalate political polarisation in Bangladesh while posing fresh challenges for India’s foreign policy. As Dhaka grapples with questions of legitimacy, governance, and human rights, New Delhi must navigate between moral responsibility, regional security considerations, and the need to preserve stability along its shared border.





Based On PTI Report







