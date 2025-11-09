A Chinese supplied Pakistan Navy's frigate in the Arabian Sea





Pakistan Navy’s frigate PNS Saif (FFG-253), commanded by Captain Shujaat Abbas Raja, arrived at Chattogram port in Bangladesh on a goodwill visit coinciding with India’s ongoing Exercise Trishul in the Bay of Bengal.





The visit, spanning several days, is intended to strengthen Pakistan’s naval diplomacy and enhance its defence engagement with Bangladesh through a series of professional interactions, training exchanges, and maritime cooperation activities.





Upon arrival, the vessel received a ceremonial welcome from senior officers of the Bangladesh Navy. The reception reflected Dhaka’s continued willingness to maintain balanced defence relations with regional navies, even as it actively participates in exercises with the Indian Navy and other partners.





The welcoming ceremony included the presence of Bangladesh Navy representatives and local dignitaries who emphasised the significance of naval goodwill visits in promoting regional harmony.





PNS Saif’s visit forms part of the Pakistan Navy’s routine overseas deployments, intended to project presence, conduct maritime security patrols, and foster bilateral naval ties. The ship, a Type 053H3 (F-22P) frigate constructed in collaboration with China, is equipped with anti-ship and anti-air missile systems, making it one of the more capable surface combatants in Pakistan’s fleet. The vessel’s participation in numerous multinational activities underlines Pakistan’s efforts to maintain an active regional maritime footprint.





During its stay, PNS Saif’s crew is expected to engage in courtesy calls with Bangladesh Navy leadership, exchange professional knowledge, and undertake joint exercises at sea to develop coordination and interoperability.





The crew will also partake in cultural exchanges and visits to promote people-to-people contact. Such interactions enhance mutual understanding and operational familiarity, a core objective of Pakistan’s naval outreach policy.





Observers, however, note that the port call’s timing is strategically notable, given that India’s Eastern Naval Command is currently conducting Exercise Trishul, a major multi-ship manoeuvre involving surface combatants, submarines, and air units.





While the exercises are unrelated, the juxtaposition highlights the intricate maritime dynamics of the Bay of Bengal where both India and Pakistan occasionally showcase their naval presence through diplomatic or operational activity.





Bangladesh, which traditionally maintains strong defence cooperation with India and China, has recently adopted a diversified approach to maritime engagements.





Its hosting of PNS Saif follows a similar pattern of port calls from multiple regional navies, underscoring Dhaka’s pursuit of balanced strategic engagement. The country’s navy, keen to expand its blue-water capabilities, also benefits from foreign interactions that broaden operational exposure and technical knowledge.





PNS Saif’s visit concludes with joint naval drills focused on maritime security and communication exercises. Upon completion of its engagements, the ship will depart Chattogram following a formal farewell ceremony.





The visit marks another chapter in regional naval diplomacy, highlighting the role of naval exchanges as instruments of soft power, communication, and maritime understanding in a strategically sensitive region.





Based On NewsX Report







