

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has once again publicly credited US President Donald Trump for resolving the recent India-Pakistan conflict. Speaking at Azerbaijan's Victory Day parade in Baku, Sharif thanked Trump for his "bold and decisive leadership", claiming it averted a regional war and restored peace in South Asia.





Sharif insisted that Trump's role during the May crisis was pivotal, referencing a "long night" of talks said to have been mediated by Washington. Since announcing a ceasefire via social media on 10 May, Trump has repeatedly stated that he facilitated an agreement between the two nuclear neighbours.





However, Indian authorities categorically reject any suggestion of US intervention. New Delhi maintains that the ceasefire understanding on 10 May was a result of direct bilateral talks, without involvement from any third party. Official statements from India have consistently reinforced this stance.





The May conflict erupted after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam on 22 April, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India responded with Operation Sindoor beginning 7 May, targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir through drone and missile strikes. The hostilities continued for four days before a ceasefire was established.





During his Baku address, Sharif drew a parallel between Kashmir and Azerbaijan's recent military success in Karabakh, portraying it as a source of hope for oppressed nations. He affirmed Pakistan's desire for peace, but stressed that the country would not accept any compromise on its sovereignty or territorial integrity.





The Victory Day parade featured military contingents from Pakistan and Turkiye alongside Azerbaijani forces. A ceremonial flypast highlighted JF-17 Thunder fighter jets, jointly developed by China and Pakistan. The event reinforced ongoing strategic ties between Pakistan, Azerbaijan, and Turkiye.





Repeated praise for Trump's mediation underscores Islamabad's emphasis on international engagement amid heightened regional tensions. The conflicting narratives from Islamabad and New Delhi illustrate entrenched differences in their approach to third-party involvement and conflict resolution.





Based On TOI Report







