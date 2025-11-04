



Amid growing anticipation for Bangladesh’s forthcoming general elections scheduled for mid-February 2026, citizens across Dhaka are voicing a mix of hope, caution, and concern.





The interim government’s decision to proceed with polls has sparked widespread debate, particularly after indications that the Awami League might be left out of the formal electoral process.





Many observers warn that excluding the ruling party could alienate nearly one-third of the population from political participation. Public discourse across urban and rural centres reflects a desire for a fair, inclusive election that would restore domestic stability and international confidence.





Abu Naser Mainul Hossain, an employee of a private firm in Dhaka, expressed cautious optimism. He said that both internal and external forces were actively influencing the political climate, but the general mood has gradually improved. “The political situation is not bad at present. Security remains a concern but continues to improve. I hope the upcoming election will convey a positive image of Bangladesh to the world,” he told ANI.





However, doubts remain over the conduct and credibility of the polls. The Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has already announced its list of candidates for most parliamentary constituencies. Some citizens argue that political parties should adopt greater responsibility when selecting their nominees and ensure fair representation across all communities.





Commenting on BNP’s nominations, Hossain said, “I have a mixed opinion. In some cases, the right persons are not being chosen for certain areas. This needs more responsibility and balance.” On whether an election without the Awami League could be inclusive, he added, “It is a tough question. The Awami League is a very big force, and excluding it would leave one-third of the population outside the political framework. Dialogue is essential.”





Beyond politics, young professionals and entrepreneurs are increasingly worried about the economic fallout from continued unrest. Protests, political clashes, and uncertainty have slowed investment and disrupted business operations. Youth leaders are calling for a swift end to instability and stronger economic partnerships with neighbouring nations, especially India.





Mounota Alam, a youth leader affiliated with Junior Chamber International (JCI) in Dhaka, said that persistent unrest threatens start-ups and small enterprises. “Any political disruption directly impacts the economy and discourages entrepreneurship. The unrest must stop immediately,” she stated.





Alam underscored the importance of deepening cross-border cooperation with India to open new avenues for trade, innovation, and employment. She also expressed her wish for simplified travel procedures between the two nations, adding that easier visa access could enhance business and cultural engagement.





“India is a vast market filled with opportunities. Working together would allow Bangladeshi entrepreneurs to explore new sectors and projects. The younger generation here is creative and ambitious, while India’s innovation ecosystem is thriving,” Alam said, emphasising the mutual benefits of closer collaboration.





As Bangladesh moves closer to its election date, the nation stands at a crossroads. Citizens, professionals, and youth bodies alike are urging all political actors to prioritise dialogue, inclusivity, and regional cooperation. The prevailing message across Dhaka—and indeed much of the country—is clear: peace, stability, and a stronger partnership with India are vital for Bangladesh’s next phase of growth.





Based On PTI Report







