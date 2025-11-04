







The Indian Army Chief conducted a comprehensive review of the Strike Corps at Ambala, underlining a strategic shift towards intensive drone warfare capabilities. The review centred on the integration and operational readiness of swarm drones, kamikaze drones, and indigenous anti-drone systems.





This effort aligns with the Army’s broader doctrine upgrade for next-generation conflicts, emphasising the fusion of offensive and defensive drone tactics in battlefield scenarios.





Swarm drones have become a pivotal force multiplier. These systems can saturate enemy airspace, overwhelming traditional air defences through numbers and coordinated tactics.





The Indian Army aims to deploy swarm drones that can execute real-time surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision strikes. The strike corps exercises have incorporated UAS-driven battlefield drills that validate new tactics, techniques, and procedures for employing drone swarms in high-tempo combat environments.





Kamikaze drones represent a major leap in autonomous strike capability. These drones, capable of impact-based detonation against enemy armoured targets or assets, are now being rapidly inducted following successful trials along sensitive border areas like the Line of Actual Control.





Their relatively low cost compared to cruise missiles enables mass deployment to disable or destroy key enemy positions. Kamikaze drones are envisioned as spearheads in manoeuvre warfare, enabling swift encirclement and disruption of enemy formations without heavy reliance on manned aircraft support.





Anticipating hostile drone incursions, the Army has developed advanced anti-drone systems that integrate detection, electronic jamming, and kinetic kill options within a layered defence framework.





These systems have been demonstrated at Ambala and elsewhere, showcasing indigenous capability to rapidly identify, disrupt, and neutralise enemy UAVs at various engagement stages. The anti-drone grid employs AI-driven analytics and multi-sensor fusion to provide commanders with real-time situational awareness, forming a robust shield around key installations and frontline units.





Large-scale drone and counter-drone exercises, such as ‘Vayu Samanvay-II’ conducted under the Southern Command, have been instrumental in testing these capabilities. These exercises simulate contested electronic warfare environments and harsh terrain, ensuring the resilience and effectiveness of drone operations under combat conditions. The drills also enhance joint interoperability across Army units, integrating aerial and ground assets into seamless operational command and control.





Incorporation of indigenous systems, including drones rapidly developed and manufactured in-house, highlights India's commitment to self-reliance in defence technology. The Army’s Rising Star Drone Battle School has produced over a hundred drones, emphasising an agile and decentralised approach towards drone warfare readiness.





Overall, this robust focus on drone warfare reflects the Indian Army’s preparation for hybrid and technology-driven conflicts. It aims to achieve battlefield dominance through networked aerial systems, rapid fire precision strike capability, and sophisticated countermeasures. The ongoing modernisation supports the doctrinal transformation towards multi-domain battlefields, where unmanned systems play a decisive role in both offensive and defensive operations.





This strategic push will enhance the Army’s operational flexibility and lethality, enabling it to conduct swift, informed manoeuvres while countering emergent aerial threats effectively.





The emphasis on swarm and kamikaze drones, combined with cutting-edge anti-drone grids and UAS-based battlefield drills, positions the Indian Army at the forefront of modern warfare technology integration for future conflicts.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







