



Bangladesh’s National Security Adviser Dr. Khalilur Rahman is scheduled to visit New Delhi from November 19 to 20, 2025, to lead his country’s delegation at the seventh NSA-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC).





This important security conclave is hosted by India’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and brings together counterparts from Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, expanding from what was previously a trilateral maritime dialogue.​





The Colombo Security Conclave has evolved into a significant Indian Ocean regional security forum focusing on several priority areas including maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalisation, combating trafficking and organised crime, cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure, and humanitarian assistance. It now includes India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, Mauritius as members, with Bangladesh and Seychelles as observers.​





This visit marks the highest level of security engagement between India and Bangladesh since the interim government took office following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in August 2024 amid student-led protests. Hasina, who fled to India, had established close security and economic cooperation with New Delhi during her 15-year tenure.​





Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus, has emphasised regional cooperation, demonstrated by active participation in regional forums such as BIMSTEC and efforts to revive SAARC.





The visit of NSA Rahman aligns with these priorities and reflects a willingness on both sides to engage on strategic and security matters despite the changing political landscape in Dhaka.​





Beyond the formal conclave proceedings, there is a likelihood of bilateral discussions between the NSA of Bangladesh and India on regional security concerns, including the issue of frequent visits by senior Pakistani military officials to Dhaka, which has drawn Indian attention.​





The Colombo Security Conclave continues to strengthen security collaboration among the Indian Ocean littoral states under Ajit Doval’s leadership. It acts as a platform to address transnational threats and contribute to regional stability through multi-dimensional cooperation.​





The upcoming Delhi conclave underscores renewed high-level security dialogue between India and Bangladesh in an evolving regional context, supported by broader Indian Ocean security cooperation with key island states and neighbours.​





