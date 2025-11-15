



Mumbai-based drone manufacturer ideaForge Technology Ltd has announced a significant ₹100 crore order from the Indian Army for its next-generation unmanned aerial systems, following a rigorous and competitive evaluation process.





The order covers two high-performance platforms – the Zolt tactical UAV and the SWITCH-2 all-terrain VTOL drone – both aimed at strengthening the Army’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.





Procurement Under Capital Emergency Route





The acquisition was made under the Army’s capital emergency procurement (CEP) route, designed to fast-track induction of critical equipment in response to evolving operational needs. Of the total ₹100 crore order, approximately ₹75 crore has been allocated for the Zolt system, while SWITCH-2 accounts for about ₹30 crore. The CEP procedure enabled direct contracting after extensive field evaluations in challenging conditions.





The Zolt underwent exhaustive field trials in electronic warfare (EW) environments – a key requirement for modern battlefield readiness – to validate performance under GPS-denied and communication-jammed conditions.





In addition, the procurement process included stringent country-of-origin verifications, consistent with recent Ministry of Defence directives prioritising indigenous content and compliance with the “Make in India” framework.





Capabilities of Zolt Tactical UAV





Unveiled during Aero India 2025, Zolt represents ideaForge’s most advanced tactical unmanned platform to date. The UAV is designed for long-range ISR missions, precision payload delivery, and high autonomy in contested operational zones. Engineered for both high-altitude and high-threat theatres, Zolt integrates robust electronic counter-countermeasure (ECCM) systems, offering GNSS-denied navigation and resilience against signal jamming.





The platform combines extended endurance, secure communication links and modular payload architecture, making it suitable for real-time battlefield reconnaissance, surveillance, and targeted logistics. This aligns with the Army’s increasing focus on intelligent and autonomous aerial systems that can operate independently in denied environments.





SWITCH-2 – Proven VTOL Asset





The SWITCH 2, already inducted into Army service, complements the Zolt as a battle-proven, vertical take-off and landing ISR system. Designed for rapid deployment and multi-terrain operations, it has demonstrated strong reliability in border surveillance and reconnaissance roles. The follow-on order underscores the Army’s trust in the platform’s operational efficiency and mission versatility.





Strategic Significance And Future Outlook





Ankit Mehta, Co-founder and CEO of ideaForge, stated that the order highlights the company’s commitment to delivering operationally superior systems while enhancing shareholder value. The induction further strengthens India’s indigenous UAV manufacturing base and reflects the growing transition from imported small UAVs to home-grown solutions capable of meeting advanced ISR and EW mission demands.





The recent procurement reinforces ideaForge’s position as a key defence supplier and innovation leader in unmanned aviation within India. With deployments likely across sensitive northern and eastern sectors, the two UAV systems will play a critical role in bolstering situational awareness and tactical decision-making for frontline units.





Based On PTI Report







