

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a two‑day state visit to Bhutan on Tuesday, marking another chapter in India’s enduring partnership with the Himalayan kingdom.

His visit coincides with the celebrations of the 70th birth anniversary of Bhutan’s Fourth King, Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and the hosting of the Global Peace Prayer Festival — a landmark event dedicated to promoting world peace.





Before departing for Thimphu, the Prime Minister described the visit as an honour and a tribute to Bhutan’s strong spiritual and cultural traditions. He noted that the kingdom’s celebration of the Fourth King’s milestone birthday exemplifies the country’s deep reverence for leadership dedicated to national happiness and sustainable development.





A key highlight of the visit is the public exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India, showcased as part of the Global Peace Prayer Festival. Prime Minister Modi emphasised that this gesture symbolises the age‑old civilisational and spiritual ties that unite India and Bhutan, rooted in shared Buddhist heritage and cultural understanding.





The visit also marks a major milestone in the India‑Bhutan energy partnership with the formal inauguration of the Punatsangchhu‑II hydropower project. The commissioning of this flagship infrastructure underscores the two nations’ long‑standing cooperation in the field of sustainable energy, aligning with Bhutan’s green energy ambitions and India’s support for regional energy security.





During the two‑day trip, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold talks with His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, His Majesty the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. The discussions are expected to focus on enhancing bilateral collaboration, boosting economic partnership, and advancing joint initiatives under India’s Neighbourhood First Policy.





In a post shared on X before his departure, Prime Minister Modi remarked that his visit would inject new vigour into the bilateral relationship, fortifying ties that have stood as a model for neighbouring nations. He reaffirmed that India and Bhutan’s partnership continues to be built on mutual trust, understanding, and goodwill that transcend conventional diplomacy.





The Ministry of External Affairs highlighted that the visit provides an opportunity to deliberate on ways to deepen cooperation across diverse sectors — including education, technology, connectivity, and cultural exchange — while also addressing regional and global challenges of mutual interest.





India’s Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, described the visit as “highly significant,” noting its alignment with Bhutan’s spiritual celebrations and the Global Peace Prayer Festival. He pointed out that the Prime Minister’s participation in the ceremony reflects India’s shared commitment to global harmony and regional stability.





Amid an atmosphere of celebration and spiritual reflection, Prime Minister Modi’s presence in Bhutan underscores the strength and emotional depth of the India‑Bhutan relationship. With joint efforts spanning from hydropower to people‑to‑people exchanges, the visit reaffirms both nations’ shared vision for a peaceful, prosperous, and interconnected neighbourhood.





