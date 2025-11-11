



The Canadian Embassy in India has expressed deep condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives in Monday’s devastating car explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort. Describing the incident as a “horrific explosion,” the Embassy also extended its wishes for a swift recovery to those who sustained injuries.

In its official statement issued on Tuesday, the Embassy said that Canada stands in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time. It further advised Canadian nationals currently in India to remain vigilant and to reach out to Global Affairs Canada’s Emergency Watch and Response Centre if they require urgent assistance.





The tragic explosion occurred near the Lal Quila (Red Fort) metro station on Monday evening. At least eight people were killed, while several others suffered injuries when a Hyundai i20 car exploded at the Subhash Marg traffic signal, close to the iconic Red Fort. The blast reportedly damaged several nearby vehicles and caused panic in the crowded area.





Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed that the explosion took place at around 7 pm. Emergency response teams and forensic experts were immediately dispatched to the scene. Preliminary investigations indicated that the vehicle was extensively damaged, suggesting the use of high-intensity explosives.





The Delhi Police have registered a case under multiple stringent laws, including sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), provisions of the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The case has been taken up by the Kotwali Police Station in central Delhi. Officials stated that specialised teams are probing whether the blast was an act of terrorism or linked to organised crime.





Following the incident, the Government of India placed several states on high alert as a precautionary measure to prevent any possible follow-up attacks. Security measures in major cities, especially in sensitive areas of the national capital, have since been intensified.





The United States Embassy in New Delhi also responded promptly, issuing a security alert for American citizens in India. According to the advisory, individuals were urged to avoid the areas surrounding Red Fort and Chandni Chowk, stay away from large gatherings, and remain aware of their environment. The US Embassy reiterated that while the cause of the explosion remains unclear, it continues to monitor local developments and maintain contact with Indian authorities.





Local residents described the aftermath as chaotic, with thick smoke, shattered glass, and the smell of burning metal hanging in the air. Eyewitnesses said that the impact was strong enough to be felt several hundred metres away, adding to fears of potential coordinated attacks.





The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Delhi Police’s Special Cell are likely to join the probe to examine possible links to extremist networks. Authorities are reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify suspects or unusual movements prior to the explosion.





As investigations continue, the capital remains under tight security watch. Both Indian and foreign embassies are advising caution and urging their citizens to stay updated through official communication channels.





The blast, which struck one of Delhi’s most historic and densely visited landmarks, has once again underscored the persistent threat of urban terror and the urgency of enhanced vigilance across the country.





Based On ANI Report







