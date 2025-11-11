



Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bhutan’s capital, Thimphu, on Tuesday for a two-day state visit, coinciding with the 70th birthday celebrations of the Fourth King, His Majesty Jigme Singye Wangchuck, and the Global Peace Prayer Festival.





The visit reaffirms the enduring partnership and profound cultural and spiritual bonds between India and Bhutan.





Upon his arrival, Prime Minister Modi received a warm and gracious welcome from his Bhutanese counterpart, Tshering Tobgay. In a post shared on X, PM Modi expressed gratitude for the hospitality and highlighted that his visit reflected the deep-rooted friendship, goodwill, and mutual respect shared between the two neighbouring nations.





The Prime Minister stated that India and Bhutan enjoy a time-tested partnership anchored in trust and cooperation, and that he looked forward to advancing bilateral collaborations further. His itinerary includes attending official engagements, participating in the Global Peace Prayer Festival, and joining the people of Bhutan for the celebrations of the Fourth King’s milestone birthday.





Before his departure from New Delhi, PM Modi remarked that it was an honour to be part of Bhutan’s celebrations marking the King’s 70th birth anniversary. He drew attention to a significant moment in the India-Bhutan partnership — the inauguration of the Punatsangchhu-II hydropower project — describing it as a major milestone in their energy cooperation.





In a statement released prior to his visit, the Prime Minister emphasised the exposition of the Sacred Piprahwa Relics of Lord Buddha from India during the Global Peace Prayer Festival. This cultural and religious exchange, he noted, underscored the shared civilisational and spiritual heritage that has bound the two nations for centuries.





The festival, hosted by the Royal Government of Bhutan, symbolises peace and harmony, aligning closely with the shared Buddhist traditions of both countries. The exhibition of the sacred relics from India has drawn considerable reverence and serves as a tangible representation of the nations’ spiritual affinity.





During his stay, PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with His Majesty The King, the Fourth King, and Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay. These talks are expected to focus on strengthening cooperation in key sectors, advancing energy and developmental initiatives, and deepening cultural and people-to-people ties.





India’s Ministry of External Affairs noted that the visit provides an important opportunity to review the progress of ongoing developmental projects and explore new avenues for collaboration, including hydropower, digital connectivity, environmental sustainability, and skill development.





Ambassador of India to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya, described the Prime Minister’s visit as “highly significant,” given its alignment with major national and spiritual events in Bhutan. He further highlighted that the visit demonstrates the “closest partnership” that India continues to share with Bhutan, reflecting deep mutual trust and mutual respect.





The India-Bhutan relationship continues to stand as a cornerstone of New Delhi’s Neighbourhood First Policy, serving as a model for friendly cooperation among neighbouring countries. With shared values, long-standing goodwill, and common developmental priorities, the Prime Minister’s visit is poised to add fresh momentum to ties built on a foundation of faith, friendship, and fraternity.





