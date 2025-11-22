



India hosted the Seventh National Security Adviser-level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) in New Delhi on November 20, 2025, chaired by NSA Ajit Doval.





The meeting gathered top security officials from Maldives, Mauritius, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Seychelles participated as an Observer member and Malaysia joined as a Guest for the first time.





The Conclave reviewed regional security cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region and agreed to deepen collaboration across five core pillars: Maritime Safety and Security, Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation, Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime, Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology, and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.





Seychelles’ decision to accede as a full member was welcomed during the meeting.





The CSC, which aims to enhance collective security among member states, had formally adopted its founding documents in Sri Lanka in August 2024.





At this 7th NSA-level meeting, the first Secretary General of the CSC, appointed by India, presented a detailed review of progress since the 6th NSA-level meeting held in Mauritius in December 2023. The report covered activities undertaken under the five pillars of cooperation.





The member states discussed expanding cooperation through enhanced training, capacity building, and joint initiatives across all pillars. They reaffirmed their commitment to the CSC’s vision of coordinated regional security and underscored the need for stronger partnerships to address emerging challenges in the Indian Ocean Region.





Delegations at the meeting were led by Maldives’ NSA Ibrahim Latheef, Mauritius’ NSA Rahul Rasgotra, Sri Lanka’s Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal (Retd) Sampath Thuyacontha, and Bangladesh’s NSA Dr Khalil-ur-Rehman. Seychelles was represented by Major General Michael Rosette, Chief of Defence Forces, and Malaysia by Badrul Shah Mohd Idris, Deputy Director General of its National Security Council.





This meeting marked an important step in fortifying regional security ties and enhancing India’s role as a security provider in the Indian Ocean Region, particularly by broadening the membership of the Colombo Security Conclave to include Seychelles fully and inviting Malaysia as a guest. The focus remains on cooperating to tackle maritime safety, terrorism, cyber threats, organised crime, and disaster response effectively.​





