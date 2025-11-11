

Sri Lanka’s Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, issued a statement expressing grief and solidarity with India following the terror blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening that claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.





In a post on X, Premadasa described the explosion as a “terror attack” and stressed the need for a unified international response to combat global terrorism.





He wrote that he was “shocked to hear about the terror attack in New Delhi,” calling on nations to “unite to eradicate the scourge of terrorism” and offering “thoughts and prayers” to those impacted by the attack.





Premadasa’s message aligns with the growing chorus of international condemnation and expressions of support for India after the tragedy. Several global envoys have extended condolences and reaffirmed solidarity with the victims and their families during this moment of national grief.





The European Union’s Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin, offered the bloc’s condolences on X, expressing “deep sympathies to the victims of the Delhi blast.” He added that the EU stands with India “in this moment of shock and grief,” noting that investigations by Indian authorities are ongoing.





Similarly, France’s Ambassador to India, Thierry Mathou, extended his nation’s heartfelt condolences, saying that “on behalf of the French people and Government,” France stands with India and prays for the full recovery of those injured in the Red Fort explosion. The Egyptian Embassy also conveyed its sympathies to the affected families.





Preliminary reports confirm that at least eight individuals succumbed to injuries while several others are receiving treatment in various hospitals. The site of the blast, located close to one of India’s most recognisable landmarks, has been sealed off as multiple teams undertake forensic and counter-terror investigations.





According to senior Delhi Police officials, a case has been registered under Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sections of the Explosives Act, and provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Kotwali Police Station. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (North), Raja Banthia, stated that it would be “premature to reach any conclusions” while the investigation remains active.





Specialised teams from the National Security Guard (NSG), the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) are currently combing through the scene, collecting residue samples and examining traces from the vehicle that allegedly carried the explosives.





The area has been cordoned off, and heightened security remains in effect across central and northern parts of the capital to prevent any further incidents.





Authorities are yet to establish whether the attack bears links to any organised terror network or if it was carried out by local operatives. However, investigators have suggested that the nature and magnitude of the explosion point towards a deliberate and coordinated act aimed at causing significant civilian casualties.





Indian intelligence agencies are working closely with international counterparts to trace potential leads, as leaders across the world reiterate their support for India’s ongoing counter‑terrorism efforts.





The incident has triggered widespread condemnation from political parties and civil society alike, reviving calls for stronger global cooperation in addressing the roots of violent extremism.





Based On ANI Report







