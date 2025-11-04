



China has firmly rejected President Donald Trump’s allegation that it is secretly conducting nuclear weapons tests. Responding to remarks made by the President during a CBS interview, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning termed the claim “completely false” and reiterated that Beijing maintains a self-defensive nuclear strategy.





Mao stressed that as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and a nuclear-weapon state, China strictly adheres to its no-first-use policy and continues to observe its moratorium on nuclear testing.





She reaffirmed that Beijing supports the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT) and urged Washington to do the same, calling on the United States to “abide by its obligations” and “contribute to global stability.”





In his interview, President Trump claimed that several countries—namely Russia, China, North Korea, and Pakistan—have already resumed nuclear tests while the United States remains the only nation observing restraint. He asserted that given the ongoing tests by others, it was appropriate for Washington to restart its own testing program.





President Trump made the comments when asked about his decision to resume nuclear detonations after more than 30 years, following reports of Russia’s trials of advanced nuclear-capable systems, including the Poseidon underwater nuclear drone. He stated that nuclear testing was vital “to see how they work” and argued that failing to test would put the US at a strategic disadvantage.





The President also highlighted the United States’ nuclear superiority, claiming it possesses more warheads than any other country. He disclosed that he had discussed denuclearisation with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, adding that the US held enough nuclear weapons “to destroy the world multiple times.”





Before departing on Air Force One last Thursday, President Trump confirmed that preparations were already underway for testing, though he declined to reveal the location or timing. He described the move as “appropriate” and insisted that renewed trials would reinforce America’s deterrence amid Russia and China’s active programs.





In a parallel development, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law formally terminating the defunct 2000 US–Russia plutonium disposal agreement, which was designed to limit the production of nuclear weapons-grade material. Both nations had pledged under the pact to dispose of 34 tonnes of surplus plutonium formerly used for military purposes.





China’s denial and call for restraint reflect Beijing’s sensitivity to growing nuclear rivalry between the major powers. The exchange underscores mounting tensions as Washington prepares to re-enter the nuclear testing arena, potentially reshaping the global arms control landscape and heightening strategic instability.





Based On ANI Report







