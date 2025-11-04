



India and Portugal convened the fifth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) in Lisbon, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across emerging sectors.





The discussions, held on November 4, 2025, covered a broad range of political, economic, and strategic issues of mutual interest.





The Indian delegation was led by Ambassador Sibi George, Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, while Portugal was represented by Helena Malceta, Director General of Foreign Policy at the Portuguese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.





The meeting served as a platform for reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties and exchanging views on regional and global developments.





The Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, noted that both sides discussed ongoing cooperation and explored new avenues for partnership in key areas such as renewable energy, digital innovation, start-ups, and maritime collaboration. The talks also underlined the importance of cultural and technological exchanges, which serve as foundations for long-term collaboration.





During his visit to Lisbon, Ambassador Sibi George also met Portugal’s Secretary of State, Ana Isabel Xavier. The meeting focused on further strengthening political dialogue and broadening engagement across sectors including trade, education, and mobility. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the steady progress in their partnership and emphasised the importance of sustained institutional dialogue.





India and Portugal enjoy a longstanding and friendly relationship, tracing historical ties to over five centuries when Portuguese explorer Vasco da Gama first landed in Calicut in 1498. Formal diplomatic relations were established in 1949, and Portugal has since been a consistent advocate for India’s permanent membership in the UN Security Council and its entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group.





Portugal’s support for India’s engagement with the European Union has also been noteworthy. It was under the leadership of then Portuguese Prime Minister António Guterres, now UN Secretary-General, that the idea of an India–EU Summit was first proposed.





The inaugural summit, held in Lisbon in 2000 during Portugal’s EU presidency, marked a milestone in India–EU strategic relations under the leadership of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.





The latest consultations take place at a crucial moment in India–EU relations, as both sides work to advance negotiations on the proposed India–EU Free Trade Agreement (FTA). A senior EU negotiation team is currently in New Delhi from November 3 to 7, 2025, to discuss key trade issues and move closer to a balanced and mutually beneficial framework.





This renewed momentum follows Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s recent visit to Brussels from October 27 to 28, where he held substantive talks with European Commissioner for Trade and Economic Security, Maroš Šefčovič. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerating the FTA discussions and building a comprehensive partnership covering trade, investment, and economic security.





The Foreign Office Consultations in Lisbon underscored the steadily evolving India–Portugal partnership, one anchored in shared democratic values, mutual respect, and a common vision for global stability and economic progress.





Based On ANI Report







