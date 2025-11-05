



Dassault Aviation inaugurated its expanded Dassault Aircraft Services India Engineering Center (DASI-EC) in Pune, Maharashtra, on 4 November 2025, marking a major leap in its strategic partnership with India’s aerospace ecosystem.





The expansion doubles the centre’s capacity to over 150 engineers, squarely aligning with the country’s ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ goals for self-sufficiency in high-technology sectors.​





Founded in 2018, DASI-EC plays a central role in both the civil and military sectors, handling activities across the full aircraft lifecycle from design to support.





The new expansion amplifies Dassault's commitment to developing world-class technological capabilities locally, empowering Indian talent, and enhancing the performance of both Indian and international supply chains.





The Pune centre further underpins the transfer of Rafale and Falcon business jet production to India—a sector experiencing fast-paced growth due to key agreements with Indian partners.​





This significant move is also a direct response to Dassault’s offset obligations linked to the Rafale fighter jet contract with the Indian Air Force. The company is required to invest a major portion of the contract value back into India, fostering indigenous engineering skills and facilitating technology transfer—which the Pune centre is designed to deliver.





By deepening its industrial footprint, Dassault is helping position India as a future hub for advanced defence manufacturing, industrial excellence, and innovation.​





The facility strengthens Dassault’s collaboration with leading Indian partners and suppliers, providing engineering support for ongoing and upcoming programs—most notably, Rafale fighter jets and Falcon business jets.





By doubling capacity, Dassault deepens design and development expertise, enhances operational synergy, and contributes to India's aspiration of becoming a global aerospace talent pool. This expansion also fits within India’s efforts to indigenise defence manufacturing and expand private sector participation in advanced technologies.​





The enlarged centre serves as a hub for both Indian and global activities, with applications in research, design, production, and digital innovation. Dassault’s investment in Pune illustrates confidence in India’s growing engineering capabilities, cost-competitiveness, and its capacity to host major international programs in the future.





Additionally, the centre’s success supports broader plans to build Falcon 2000 jets in India by 2028, highlighting the progression toward local design and manufacturing prowess.





Dassault’s strengthened Pune facility is a cornerstone in its long-term vision, supporting India’s trajectory from importer to global leader in aerospace production and design. The move deepens bilateral cooperation, advances Indian innovation, and transforms the region into a linchpin for next-generation industrial excellence.​





IDN (With Agency Reports)







