

India and Indonesia are on the brink of finalising a landmark defence agreement for the sale of the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile, marking a significant stride in India’s efforts to expand its strategic footprint in Southeast Asia.

Defence officials have confirmed that nearly all procedural formalities have been completed, with only a final approval from the Russian partner remaining before the contract can be signed.

Discussions between the two nations have spanned several years, reflecting a shared interest in deepening defence cooperation and maritime security within the Indo-Pacific framework.

The breakthrough follows high-level meetings held in New Delhi in January, during which Indonesia’s top political and military leadership engaged in detailed talks with Indian defence counterparts.





India’s Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, recently visited Indonesia, further cementing the momentum behind this defence partnership. His visit underscored the growing strategic convergence between the two nations, both of which view maritime security and regional stability as crucial to their national interests.





The visit also came months after Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto’s official trip to India, which had set the stage for advancing bilateral defence collaboration.





The BrahMos, a joint venture between India and Russia, remains one of the most advanced and versatile weapon systems in the world. Capable of flying at speeds of Mach 2.8 to 3 and striking targets with pinpoint accuracy at ranges now extending beyond 500 kilometres, it gives armed forces a decisive edge in both sea and land attack roles.





For Indonesia, the system is expected to play a key role in strengthening coastal defence and deterring external threats in its strategically vital archipelagic zones.





India has already proven its capability to export high-end weapon systems, with the Philippines being the first foreign customer of the BrahMos. The ₹3,500-crore contract signed earlier with Manila has been successfully executed, with missiles and integrated support systems fully delivered.





The deal drew international attention as a credible step by the Philippines to bolster its territorial defence amid rising tensions in the South China Sea.





The prospective Indonesia deal is viewed as another milestone for India’s defence export ambitions under its ‘Make in India’ initiative.





It aligns closely with New Delhi’s objective to position itself as a reliable security provider and a trusted partner in the Indo-Pacific. For Jakarta, it represents a means of enhancing deterrence and operational capability amid increasing strategic competition in the region’s maritime domain.





Officials close to the matter have indicated that once Russia’s formal clearance is obtained, the signing of the contract could follow swiftly. Both sides are expected to finalise logistical, training, and maintenance agreements alongside the main missile procurement, ensuring long-term operational integration within Indonesia’s armed forces.





The BrahMos export expansion also reflects India’s success in achieving greater self-reliance in advanced defence technology. The missile’s demonstrated combat record in the recent India–Pakistan conflict in May this year has reinforced its credibility as a dependable precision strike weapon.





With Indonesia now poised to join the list of BrahMos operators, India’s defence diplomacy in the Asia–Pacific is set for a stronger trajectory.





Based On Republic World Report







