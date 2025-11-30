



Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to visit India from December 4 to 5, 2025, to attend the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, where he will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.





The summit aims to review progress in bilateral relations, strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries, and discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest. Defence, energy, trade, and bilateral relations are expected to be major points of discussion during this visit.​





A significant agenda item is India's intention to procure additional batches of the S-400 surface-to-air missile systems from Russia, which have proven highly effective during Operation Sindoor. India has already received three squadrons, with two more expected by mid-next year.





Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh highlighted India's concern about delays in delivery and the importance of gaining clarity on these during the talks. Discussions will also cover other defence projects, including the upgrade of Sukhoi fighters and potential purchases of Su-57 fighter jets.​





Energy cooperation will also be a key topic, with Russia offering India further discounts on crude oil amid the backdrop of US sanctions affecting India's oil procurement volumes from Russia. This visit comes at a time of growing Russia-India ties despite complex international sanctions regimes.​​





The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is expected to feature in the discussions, with India reiterating its support for an early and enduring peace settlement. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has recently engaged with Ukraine's Foreign Minister, reflecting India's diplomatic engagement on facilitating dialogue. Putin's visit provides an opportunity for dialogue on this and other international and regional geopolitical issues.​





Putin will also meet with the Indian President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour. This will be Putin's first visit to India since December 2021, taking place at a critical juncture in global politics and India-Russia relations.​





