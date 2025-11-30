Delhi-Tel Aviv Pact: Phased FTA Targets Tech And Defence Boom
India and Israel have initiated formal negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by signing Terms of Reference in Tel Aviv on 20 November 2025, signalling a strategic escalation in bilateral economic and technological ties.
The agreement was inked by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Israel's Economy and Industry Minister Nir Barkat, marking the resumption of talks after previous stalled rounds.
This development underscores a phased approach to the FTA, with an initial 'early harvest' phase targeting low-contention items for swift commercial gains, followed by negotiations on more sensitive sectors.
Complementing the FTA, a new Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) signed in 2025 enhances investor protections, including shorter local-remedies periods for Israeli investors and coverage of portfolio investments, positioning Israel as India's first OECD partner with such a modern framework.
Bilateral merchandise trade has softened recently, with India's exports to Israel dropping to approximately $2.14 billion and imports to $1.48 billion in 2024–25, yielding a total of about $3.6 billion, yet the partnership remains robust in high-value domains.
Sectoral cooperation spans Agritech, water management, cybersecurity, and defence, with calls to scale pilot projects into national programs and deepen industrial collaboration in high-tech goods, services, and innovation.
The FTA negotiations encompass market access for goods by eliminating tariff and non-tariff barriers, investment facilitation, customs simplification, technology transfer, and eased norms for services trade.
India's manufacturing scale and human capital pair synergistically with Israel's strengths in high-tech innovation, defence systems, water conservation, pharmaceuticals, and start-ups, fostering potential in AI, deep-tech, and digital economy.
This partnership builds on longstanding strategic ties, including defence and agriculture, with the FTA poised to unlock greater capital flows, trade expansion, and mutual economic resilience amid global shifts.
Future progress hinges on translating this legal architecture into tangible projects, potentially redefining India–Israel relations as a model for innovation-driven economic alliances.
Based On IANS Report
No comments:
Post a Comment