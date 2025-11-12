

The inauguration of the Integrated Non-Destructive Evaluation Complex (INDEC) at the High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) on 27 September 2025 marked a major advancement in India’s capability to inspect and certify high energy materials and explosive systems.





The event was presided over by Dr Samir V Kamat, Secretary DDR&D & Chairman DRDO, who underscored the critical role of Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) in ensuring the safety, reliability, and quality assurance of defence and aerospace systems developed by DRDO.





The presence of senior officials, including Prof. Prateek Kishore, DS & DG (ACE), Dr Chandrika Kaushik, DG (PC&SI), Dr Manu Korulla, DG (R&M), Dr AP Dash, OS & Director HEMRL, Dr B Choubey, Director DCWE, and the CCE (W) team, highlighted the significance of the occasion. Industry development partners and leading scientists from DRDO and other laboratories also attended, reflecting the collaborative nature of the project.





Dr Kamat emphasised that NDE is indispensable for the development and certification of critical systems, not only within DRDO but also across the broader aerospace and defence sectors. He noted that the new facility would accelerate indigenous technology development and foster partnerships with industry and academia, thereby supporting India’s strategic programmes and industrial growth.





Bikash Ghose, Sc ‘G’ & Project Director of the INDEC project, and Shri C Gururaja Rao, Technology Director (Quality) from HEMRL, detailed the advanced capabilities of the complex. They explained that INDEC will house state-of-the-art facilities for radiography, ultrasonic, thermography, microwave, and digital/AI-enabled automated and smart NDE systems. These technologies will enable comprehensive inspection of high energy systems, ensuring the highest standards of safety and reliability.





The complex will feature three integrated radiation bays, including India’s first triple energy industrial LINAC with 7/11/15 MeV energies, a dual energy LINAC of 2/6 MeV, and a 450 kV X-Ray system with multiple motor radiography capabilities. This unique combination will allow HEMRL to conduct digital x-ray and volumetric CT inspections across the full spectrum of x-ray energies, from nano focus x-ray to 15 MeV LINAC x-ray, making it the only centre in the country with such comprehensive capabilities.





Robot-based automated ultrasonic systems, equipped with contour following algorithms, will enhance the precision and efficiency of ultrasonic inspections. Additionally, the acousto-ultrasonic system will enable the inspection of high attenuating materials, further expanding the range of applications for the facility.





The INDEC complex is poised to become a national hub for research, training, technology development, and industry collaboration. It will support advancements in both conventional and next-generation inspection methods, contributing to the development of innovative solutions for India’s strategic programmes and industrial growth.





Dr Kamat highlighted that the facility will play a pivotal role in building skilled manpower and providing cutting-edge solutions for the inspection and certification of critical components. The integration of digital and AI-enabled systems will ensure that the complex remains at the forefront of technological innovation, supporting India’s aspirations for self-reliance in defence and aerospace.





The inauguration of INDEC at HEMRL represents a significant milestone in India’s journey towards indigenous technology development and self-sufficiency in the inspection and certification of high energy materials and explosive systems.





The facility will not only enhance the safety and reliability of critical systems but also foster collaboration between industry, academia, and research institutions, driving innovation and growth in the defence and aerospace sectors.





