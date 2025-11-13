

The United States has imposed sanctions on an Indian company, Farmlane Private Limited, headquartered in Chandigarh, alleging that one of its directors is linked to Iran’s missile production and drone development networks.

The measure follows an extensive investigation into global procurement chains said to support Tehran’s weapons programmes.





The US Treasury Department, acting through its Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), included Farmlane among 32 entities and individuals sanctioned for allegedly participating in Iran’s military-industrial procurement system.





The designations target a transnational network spanning multiple jurisdictions and sourcing materials through intermediaries in China and other countries.





Although the Treasury did not accuse Farmlane directly of supplying components or chemicals used in rocket propellants, it maintained that one of the company’s directors, Marco Klinge, a German national based in the United Arab Emirates, was involved in the broader network facilitating such transfers. The US authorities identified him as central to the scheme’s overseas financial arrangements.





Under the sanctions regime, Farmlane Private Limited and its directors are now barred from accessing the US financial system. Any assets or property interests they hold within US jurisdiction will be frozen, and American individuals or companies will be prohibited from engaging in transactions with them.





The new designations form part of a wider US effort to disrupt Iran’s missile and drone supply lines, which Washington claims rely heavily on foreign intermediaries and covert procurement routes. Alongside India, the US Treasury also named individuals and firms based in Germany, Ukraine, Turkiye, China, Hong Kong, and Iran as part of the network.





The sanctions follow Washington’s enforcement of UN measures reinstated against Iran. According to the State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson, Tommy Pigott, the United States invoked the re-imposition of United Nations sanctions after Tehran was found to have violated the 2015 nuclear agreement restricting weapons development. The UN formally restored the sanctions on 27 September.





John Hurley, the US Treasury’s Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence, stated that President Donald Trump’s administration had directed the measure as part of its “maximum pressure” campaign on Iran.





The move, he said, aims to cut off Iran’s access to global financial channels and prevent it from continuing its nuclear and missile activities.





Hurley also urged other nations to fully implement the UN’s snapback sanctions, warning that international cooperation was critical to isolating Iran’s weapons procurement network. He stressed that the United States expects all member states to enforce these restrictions to maintain pressure on the Iranian regime.





The announcement underscores Washington’s growing emphasis on intercepting international business entities that, wittingly or unwittingly, form part of Iran’s procurement ecosystem. It also reflects the complex nature of global trade structures exploited by sanctioned states to bypass export controls and financial compliance systems.





While the US action has not yet drawn an official response from Farmlane Private Limited or Indian authorities, it is likely to prompt closer scrutiny of export linkages and ownership structures of small and medium enterprises operating in sensitive dual-use technology areas.



