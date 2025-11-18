

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is preparing to hand over the technology for its 30 kW anti‑drone laser weapon system to private industry for mass production.

This move follows a successful series of field tests that validated the system’s accuracy, reliability, and operational readiness across diverse combat environments. It marks a significant progression in directed‑energy weapon (DEW) deployment and the wider indigenisation of India’s counter‑drone capabilities.

Developed under DRDO’s Directed Energy Systems program, the 30 kW laser weapon is designed to neutralise hostile drones, loitering munitions, and low‑speed aerial threats within a line‑of‑sight range.

The system employs a high‑energy fibre‑laser architecture coupled with precision electro‑optical tracking and beam‑control subsystems. It can disable the target’s guidance or propulsion systems within seconds, ensuring rapid, non‑kinetic interception with minimal collateral damage.





Field trials demonstrated effective performance at stand‑off distances of up to 5 km against Category I and II unmanned aerial systems (UAS). The tests evaluated target acquisition speed, beam stability under variable atmospheric conditions, and integration with radar‑based early‑warning modules.





The weapon’s modular configuration allows mobile deployment on ground vehicles or mounting on naval and fixed‑site platforms, enhancing multi‑domain flexibility.





Following the technology transfer, multiple private defence firms are expected to compete for limited‑series production and scaling. This marks the first instance of a high‑powered DEW project moving from laboratory development to industrial manufacturing in India.





The process will be managed through DRDO’s Transfer of Technology (ToT) framework, ensuring quality assurance, intellectual‑property protection, and integration with service‑specific operational doctrines.





The 30 kW anti‑drone laser represents an essential layer in India’s counter‑UAS architecture, bridging kinetic systems like the DRDO‑BEL RF jammer suite and radar‑guided gun modules. The system’s energy‑based engagement minimises logistical dependency on ammunition, making it ideal for sustained operations in forward areas.





When linked to automated detection networks, it can perform autonomous identification, tracking, and engagement with minimal human intervention.





Strategically, this initiative strengthens India’s position in the global directed‑energy weapons domain, positioning the country among few nations capable of indigenous tactical‑grade laser system production.





The private‑sector participation aligns with the Ministry of Defence’s “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiative, promoting co‑development, export potential, and technology diffusion across multiple industrial tiers.





DRDO’s successful validation of the 30 kW laser weapon underscores a broader shift towards next‑generation battlefield technologies. With its imminent mass production, India’s armed forces will gain a scalable deterrent against evolving drone threats, while the domestic industry consolidates its role as a vital contributor to future combat innovation.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







