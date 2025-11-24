



India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has confirmed a landmark deal with French aerospace leader Safran to jointly develop a clean-sheet, next-generation fighter jet engine in the 120–140 kN thrust class.





This new propulsion system will be developed with full Indian Intellectual Property Rights (IPR), ensuring complete Indian ownership over the core technologies.

Safran will transfer 100% of the critical engine technologies to DRDO, including advanced single-crystal turbine blade manufacturing and hot-section design. These components enhance engine durability and performance under extreme temperatures and stresses, essential for modern afterburning turbofans.​

The clean-sheet engine design represents a fresh start over previous efforts like the Kaveri project, incorporating lessons learned to deliver a high-thrust, fuel-efficient engine facilitating supercruise capability—sustained supersonic flight without afterburner use. This engine will power the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) MK-2, India's indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, and other future combat aircraft platforms. This capability enhances the AMCA’s operational range, reduces fuel consumption, and minimizes its infrared signature, crucial for stealth and survivability.





The project is valued at approximately ₹61,000 crore ($7 billion) and represents a major stride towards India's strategic autonomy and self-reliance in critical defence propulsion technology.





The collaboration involves full technology transfer from Safran to India, including essential core technologies such as the design and manufacture of single-crystal turbine blades and hot-section components, ensuring that DRDO and Indian industry will hold complete intellectual property rights.





This transfer allows India to develop a comprehensive engine design, manufacturing, and maintenance ecosystem domestically, which is pivotal for sovereign control over this strategic sector.





The engine will be co-developed and produced in India with technology inputs from Safran, reinforcing India's "Make in India" and Atmanirbhar Bharat defence initiatives.





The engine program is slated for a decade-long development phase. It will initially culminate in five prototype engines targeting flight testing by around 2028, followed by certification expected by 2032, and full-scale serial production from approximately 2035 onwards.





The AMCA MK-2 will be the first Indian fighter to be powered by this indigenous Indo-French engine. In parallel, earlier versions of the AMCA prototypes are expected to use the American GE F414-INS6 engines during initial flights, but future squadrons will transition to this jointly developed powerplant.





This partnership builds on India's existing defence relationship with France, including the operational Rafale fighter jets powered by Safran’s M88 engines and an MRO facility being established in India for these engines.





The choice of Safran over other competitors including Rolls-Royce reflects the strategic benefit of comprehensive technology access and alignment with India’s timeline and manufacturing roadmap. It represents a transformative leap in India’s aerospace propulsion capability, enabling future fighters not only with high thrust (120–140 kN class) but also features rare among contemporary jet engines such as stealth compatibility and super-manoeuvrability.





This AMCA MK-2 engine deal with Safran underscores a historic milestone in India's defence technology landscape, positioning India among a handful of nations capable of developing advanced jet engines independently, reducing reliance on foreign suppliers, and significantly enhancing the indigenous fighter ecosystem for the coming decades.​​





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







