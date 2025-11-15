



India has strengthened its undersea warfare capability with the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s new man‑portable autonomous underwater vehicle (MP‑AUV) program.





Developed by the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) in Visakhapatnam, the system represents a major advancement in automated mine countermeasure operations.





Traditional mine countermeasure missions rely heavily on large, crewed vessels and complex manual systems.





The DRDO’s MP‑AUV initiative marks a decisive departure from that model. Each compact unit is designed for easy deployment by small naval teams, allowing operations even from smaller craft or remote locations without extensive logistical support.





At the heart of the platform lies an integrated triad of technologies: advanced sonar sensors, deep‑learning‑based onboard intelligence, and a resilient acoustic communication system. This combination enables each unit to identify, analyse and classify underwater threats without operator intervention.





Every AUV is fitted with Side Scan Sonar modules and underwater electro‑optical cameras as its primary payloads. These sensors create detailed seabed maps, providing high‑resolution imagery and acoustic signatures of sub‑surface anomalies.





Once potential mine‑like objects are detected, the onboard deep‑learning algorithm compares their shape and reflectivity patterns against a trained dataset, automatically categorising the threat type. This accelerates decision‑making and sharply reduces task load on human operators, thereby cutting overall mission duration and exposure risk.





The innovation extends beyond individual vehicle autonomy. DRDO’s engineers have embedded an acoustic communication network that allows multiple AUVs to exchange situational data during missions.





This capability enables coordinated navigation, target confirmation and area coverage among AUV groups—functioning as a decentralised swarm. Such collaboration enhances mapping precision, increases detection reliability, and allows faster coverage of large operational zones.





According to the Ministry of Defence, the MP‑AUVs recently underwent comprehensive field evaluation at NSTL’s harbour facilities in Visakhapatnam. The trials validated key mission parameters, including endurance, classification accuracy, and underwater communication performance.





DRDO officials confirmed that the project is now transitioning to the production stage. Several private‑sector partners have already been onboarded through DRDO’s technology transfer and manufacturing ecosystem, ensuring rapid scaling over the coming months.





DRDO Chairman Dr Samir V Kamat described the MP‑AUV initiative as a milestone in the evolution of India’s undersea combat and surveillance systems. The platform, he stated, embodies the principles of intelligent, low‑risk and networked operations, essential for modern naval warfare environments.





By significantly reducing operational hazards and resource demands, these AI‑enabled AUVs promise to enhance the Indian Navy’s readiness for mine detection, harbour defence and seabed survey missions.





This success coincides with the broader expansion of DRDO’s industrial and research network, now valued at over ₹80,000 crore across 12 states through direct assets and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) structures.





The growing participation of private firms underlines India’s sustained progress in developing indigenous underwater systems spanning sensors, batteries, control electronics and composite hulls.





Together, these advances position India among the few nations fielding AI‑driven, swarm‑capable autonomous vehicles tailored for mine warfare and littoral operations.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







