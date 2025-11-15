



Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, concluded a significant five-day visit to the United States, aimed at reinforcing Indo-Pacific maritime security cooperation and advancing India–US naval partnership.





His meetings with senior American military leadership underscored the strategic depth and multidimensional character of this evolving relationship.





During his visit, Admiral Tripathi held talks with Admiral Samuel J Paparo, Commander of the US Indo-Pacific Command; Admiral Stephen T Koehler, Chief of the US Pacific Fleet; and Lieutenant General James F Glynn, Commander of the US Marine Forces Pacific. Discussions centred on operational coordination, maritime security, and enhanced interoperability between the two navies, building on shared strategic objectives in the region.





Both sides devoted considerable attention to improving information-sharing and maritime domain awareness. A key element of these deliberations involved linking the Indo-Pacific Maritime Domain Awareness initiative more closely with India’s Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region.





This integration is expected to strengthen the collective ability to monitor and respond to emerging maritime challenges across vital sea lanes.





The Indian and US delegations also examined approaches to safeguard sea lines of communication and critical undersea infrastructure. As these assets face heightened vulnerability from regional tensions and non-traditional threats, enhanced cooperation in surveillance, data fusion, and crisis response is viewed as essential.





Related discussions extended to joint efforts in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, search and rescue, and counter-piracy operations, reinforcing both navies’ role in maintaining safety and stability at sea.





Another major area of engagement was the expansion of bilateral and multilateral naval exercises. Both nations plan to raise the complexity and frequency of activities such as MALABAR and PASSEX, as well as those held under the MILAN and Combined Maritime Forces frameworks.





These exercises will focus on joint warfighting efficiency, logistics, and sustainment to enhance readiness for a wide spectrum of maritime missions.





The talks also explored cooperation in emerging operational domains. Areas such as unmanned maritime systems, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), cyber operations, and space-based capabilities featured prominently. These domains are increasingly recognised as decisive for ensuring maritime superiority, resilience, and adaptability in dynamic operational environments.





Exercise Malabar, first initiated as a bilateral India–US drill in 1992, now forms a cornerstone of multilateral maritime collaboration under the Quad framework involving Australia, Japan, India, and the United States.





The 2023 edition, hosted by Australia, underscored the exercise’s role in supporting freedom of navigation and promoting an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific order.





Admiral Tripathi’s visit reaffirmed India’s enduring commitment to a rules-based maritime order and a balanced regional security architecture. The discussions in the United States highlighted mutual trust and shared interests between the two navies, setting the course for deeper institutional cooperation and an expanded strategic reach across the Indo-Pacific.





Based On Tribune Report







