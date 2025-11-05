

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) under the Technology Development Fund (TDF) has issued an invitation for industry participation in the design and development of a Jam-Tolerant Geared Rotary Actuator for advanced aerospace applications.

This initiative targets self-reliance in advanced actuator systems that form a critical part of modern flight control and stealth mechanisms, according to a RFP on DRDO's official website.

The project aims to strengthen India’s self-reliance in actuator technology used in flight control and internal weapons bay systems for aircraft and spacecraft.

The proposed actuator will be a high-torque, bi-directional system capable of precise rotary motion control, with emphasis on jam tolerance—an essential feature ensuring operational continuity even in case of actuator failure. This capability is critical for the functioning of stealth platforms where internal weapons bays demand smooth, synchronised, and reliable operational sequences during flight.





According to DRDO’s TDF notification, the project is structured with a development and testing schedule extending over 36 months. The funding support will be provided under the Grant-in-Aid mechanism, covering up to 90 per cent of the total development cost. The project stipulates a minimum of 50 per cent indigenous content, aligning with the national goal of achieving comprehensive technological self-sufficiency in aerospace subsystems.





The Jam-Tolerant Geared Rotary Actuator will convert electrical energy into precise mechanical motion, playing a pivotal role in safety-critical flight control mechanisms. The design will focus on robustness, redundancy, and control precision to meet stringent aerospace standards.





DRDO’s focus on jam-tolerant technology highlights the increasing integration of safety redundancy and fault tolerance in indigenous actuation systems.





Such actuators find extensive use in aircraft flight controls, landing gear systems, bay doors, and armament deployment mechanisms. In stealth aircraft, where external weapons carriage is avoided to preserve radar cross-section integrity, internal weapons bays depend on actuators capable of rapid yet controlled motion. Jam-tolerance ensures that a single point failure will not compromise mission safety or aircraft stability.





The project’s successful completion will establish design and manufacturing capabilities for jam-tolerant geared actuators within India’s defence industrial base.





It is expected to benefit both ongoing combat aircraft programs such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and upcoming space vehicle designs requiring high-reliability electro-mechanical systems.





By inviting private participation through the TDF framework, DRDO continues to expand the role of Indian industry in developing mission-critical aerospace hardware.





The initiative also strengthens the ecosystem for actuator design, precision gearing, motor control electronics, and mechatronics integration within the country—key enablers for next-generation indigenous platforms.





