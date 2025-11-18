



The Dubai Air Show 2025 has emerged as a major catalyst for expanding defence collaboration between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE).





The event witnessed key strategic discussions between Sanjay Seth, India’s Minister of State for Defence, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, the UAE’s Minister of State for Defence Affairs, signalling a deepening partnership in defence technology, training, and industrial cooperation.





During their high-level meeting, both leaders agreed to institutionalise regular bilateral interactions and joint participation in defence exhibitions and exercises. This structured engagement aims to ensure continuity in dialogue and the practical implementation of collaborative defence initiatives. Regular contact between the two ministries is expected to facilitate faster coordination on technology sharing, logistics support, and operational training exchanges.





A central theme of the discussion was the potential for joint research, co-development, and co-production of military equipment. India encouraged the UAE to partner in developing new-generation systems and leverage each other’s expertise in advanced technology.





This cooperation could extend to unmanned platforms, precision-guided munitions, and electronic warfare systems—areas where both nations are investing heavily.





Such collaborative production frameworks align with India’s “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” objectives, while also complementing the UAE’s focus on self-reliance through its “Operation 300bn” industrial strategy. Mutual participation in defence manufacturing could position both countries as complementary hubs for innovation and export-oriented defence production.





India’s presence at the airshow is being showcased through the India Pavilion, inaugurated by Sanjay Seth, which highlights the nation’s progress in defence manufacturing and aerospace technology. The pavilion features indigenous fighter jet systems, advanced avionics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and futuristic platform designs, reflecting India’s growing maturity in defence R&D.





Inauguration of the BRAHMOS missile stall added significant visibility to India’s advanced weapon systems. BRAHMOS, a supersonic cruise missile jointly developed by India and Russia, drew strong interest from international delegations. The missile’s versatility—being launchable from air, land, and sea platforms—demonstrates India’s expanding capability in precision strike technologies that could interest Middle Eastern partners.





Seth’s visit to the Vista Startup Zone underscored the growing contribution of Indian startups to the defence ecosystem. Through the Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) program, 15 Indian startups presented their technologies, spanning futuristic avionics, AI-based surveillance, and composite aerospace materials. These ventures represent India’s shift towards integrating private innovation with national defence goals.





The platform also provides opportunities for Emirati investors and industries to collaborate with Indian start-ups, particularly in areas like autonomous systems, smart materials, and next-generation propulsion technologies. Such collaboration could lead to mutual commercial benefits and help both nations strengthen their defence industrial bases.





India-UAE defence ties have been steadily evolving beyond traditional trade to include cooperation in maritime security, counter-terrorism, and intelligence sharing. The discussions at Dubai Airshow 2025 mark a step forward in integrating these strategic areas with technological collaboration.





By combining India’s defence R&D capabilities with the UAE’s industrial and investment potential, the two nations could set a new model for South-South defence cooperation. Such synergy also reinforces both countries’ roles as regional security partners in the Indo-Pacific and West Asian theatres.





The Indian delegation, comprising senior officials from the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of External Affairs, and the Department of Defence Production, reflects New Delhi’s commitment to deepening bilateral engagement. The event has also provided a platform for future policy-level dialogues on expanding operational cooperation, including joint exercises and technology transfer.





India’s active participation in the Air Show underscores its growing influence in the global defence and aerospace sector. The renewed engagement with the UAE strengthens their shared vision of regional stability supported by technology-driven modernisation and industrial partnership.





