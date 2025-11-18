



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar has reaffirmed that India–Russia relations continue to serve as a pillar of stability in global affairs.





During his official visit to Moscow on 17 November, the minister emphasised that the enduring partnership between the two nations has consistently contributed to balance and predictability in international relations, especially during times of geopolitical uncertainty.





Meeting his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Jaishankar underlined that cooperation between New Delhi and Moscow remains not only mutually beneficial but also valuable for the broader international community.





He noted that the depth and consistency of bilateral engagements had helped the two sides maintain a candid and results-oriented dialogue on a wide range of global and regional issues.





Jaishankar expressed satisfaction with the frequency and quality of his meetings with Lavrov, noting that six high-level interactions had already taken place this year. These meetings, he said, have helped strengthen the “Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership” that underpins India–Russia ties.





The talks also came at a crucial moment as preparations intensify for President Vladimir Putin’s forthcoming visit to India for the 23rd Annual Bilateral Summit.





A central focus of the dialogue was the review and advancement of several bilateral initiatives and agreements across diverse sectors. Jaishankar indicated that a number of projects under consideration could be finalised in the coming days, adding concrete value and dimension to the strategic relationship.





Both sides are working to expand cooperation beyond traditional defence and energy areas to include trade, technology, connectivity, and industrial collaboration.





Discussing international developments, Jaishankar said the two countries have always exchanged views with openness and mutual respect. He stressed that the discussions in Moscow would also cover pressing global issues such as the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East situation, and developments in Afghanistan. India, he reiterated, supports all recent efforts aimed at establishing peace and stability in these conflict zones.





The minister called for all parties involved in global conflicts to engage constructively to achieve a cessation of hostilities.





He emphasised that a durable and comprehensive peace settlement is in the shared interest of the entire international community. India, he noted, continues to pursue diplomacy that encourages dialogue, de-escalation, and respect for sovereignty.





Jaishankar concluded that the maturity and resilience of India–Russia relations are evident in their ability to engage constructively on complex global challenges while continuing to deepen bilateral cooperation.





The partnership, he said, is evolving with changing realities but retains its essential character — that of mutual trust, respect, and strategic relevance.





His visit to Moscow comes ahead of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of Government meeting on 18 November, to be chaired by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. India’s participation, led by Jaishankar, reflects New Delhi’s continuing commitment to multilateralism and regional stability under the SCO framework.





Based On ANI Report







